Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!
The Watch What Happens Live host shared which dating apps he's on over the weekend during a BravoCon 2022 "Ask Andy" Fan event co-hosted by Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Andy Cohen is looking to double date with pal Anderson Cooper. The Watch What Happens Live host gave an update on his love life this weekend at BravoCon 2022 during an "Ask Andy" even co-hosted by the Today show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. At one point, a fan turned one of Cohen's signature questions back on...
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Thinking She Would 'Pass Out' During First Magazine Shoot in Throwback
Reese Witherspoon is throwing it back to the 90s. The Academy Award winner, 46, posted a throwback photo Sunday of the young actress in the pages of Seventeen for her first magazine appearance, in which she was interviewed about her debut role in The Man in the Moon (1991). "Throwback...
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Their 22-Year Friendship: 'Same Goofy Nuts We've Always Been'
When Julia Roberts and George Clooney met in 2000 ahead of shooting Ocean's Eleven, it was love — and laughs — at first sight. "This was just easy," recalls Clooney, 61, of forging a fast friendship on the Vegas heist film 22 years ago. "That's how it felt...
Niecy Nash Explains How She Coped with Filming 'Most Challenging Job to Date' Dahmer
Niecy Nash found light in her loved ones — and other acting projects — while she took on the role of Glenda Cleveland in Netflix's Dahmer Niecy Nash looked for the light around her while filming Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Some fans have assumed that actors in the series — including Evan Peters, who plays Jeffrey Dahmer — may have faced mental health struggles while filming such a dark storyline. Nash, 52, actually confirmed the role wasn't an easy one, but she also shared what...
DWTS Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas ended Monday night's Dancing with the Stars alone at the top of the leaderboard with a nearly perfect score of 39/40 The stars honored their most memorable years on Monday's Dancing with the Stars in a night filled with emotional dances to mark the halfway point in the season. The 12 remaining celebrities paid tribute to a year that changed their lives and truly opened up about the moments that shaped them. The evening saw some of the season's first 10s given out and, of course,...
