Man of Steel 2 Is Back in Play, Along With More Batman Villain Films
No one knows for sure what the future of DC will hold on the big screen, but two of its most popular stars are going to be front and center: Batman and Superman, as well as the worlds of both characters. The Hollywood Reporter has a blockbuster new story diving...
Open Channel: What'd You Think of Halloween Ends?
This weekend marks the conclusion of a long-running horror franchise in the form of Halloween Ends. Directed by David Gordon Green, the third film in the reboot trilogy that began with 2018's Halloween jumps ahead to our present day and sees Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) once again trying to move on with her life after failing to kill Michael Myers (Nick Castle & James Jude Courtney) back in last year’s Halloween Kills. But the only way to end your trauma is to try and kill it several times, so it’s only a matter of time before survivor and killer cross paths again.
Rihanna's Adding Her Star Power to Black Panther
Riri will put out an original song for Black Panther... not Riri Williams, Rihanna. Filming is underway for the final season of Riverdale. And Black Noir could return to The Boys. Look, up in the sky... the spoiler-signal!. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan,...
16 Reactions About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
What's It Like to Live in a Famous Movie House?
If you’re a movie fan, maybe you’ve visited a filming location from one of your favorite movies. A park, a restaurant, a beach, somewhere that the cast and crew of an iconic movie stood years ago and immortalized. One of the easiest and most accessible examples of that is a house—and a new documentary is not only showing us what famous movie homes look like now, it’s bringing us inside.
V/H/S/99 Is Uneven, But the Horrifying Highs Are So Worth It
The apocalyptic dread of Y2K, captured by the last era of camcorder users, looms large in V/H/S/99, the fifth in the V/H/S found-footage horror anthology series. Unlike last year’s V/H/S/94, this installment gathers five unconnected stories, mashed together by an unseen editor who has a good instinct for saving the best for last.
‘Alchemy of Souls’ Actor Yoo In-soo Rumored to Join ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2 as Unknown Character
Yoo In-soo, alongside other actors, is reported to join 'The Uncanny Counter' Season 2 as an unknown character. The actor will once again work with 'Alchemy of Souls' co-star Yoo Jun-sang.
Dragon Ball Z
Twitter’s potential future owner Elon Musk apparently thought for a moment that it would be a grand idea to fuse the blue bird app with his pal Kanye West’s potential new social media platform Parler. So, in typical Musk form, he tweeted out a Dragon Ball Z meme featuring him and West, who is legally known as Ye. Then, after giving it some serious thought or perhaps receiving a call from his lawyers, he deleted it with no explanation.
If You're Obsessed With "House Of The Dragon," You'll Want To Take These 5 Quizzes Immediately
Welcome, lords and fair ladies. Let's get down to quiz-ness!
A Sequel to Twister Is Coming to Theaters Like the Finger of God
Hop in the truck, strap in Dorothy, and watch out for the flying cows. Hollywood is getting back into the storm-chasing game with the film that brought the weather to the extreme, Twister. Deadline reports that after producer Steven Spielberg “flipped” out over a new script, his Amblin Entertainment is teaming up with Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. to make a sequel to the 1996 hit called... wait for it... Twisters.
Interview With the Vampire Is Burning the Whole Story Down
There might come a time when I am not amazed by the dexterity of the writing on Interview With the Vampire, but the third episode does not disappoint. “Is My Very Nature That of a Devil” opens in Jackson Square, with Lestat and Louis reading together on a bench. Lestat reads from a newspaper column, describing a sanitized history of the square to a New Orleans native who likely has heard all of this before. “Say anything about how they used to take runaway slaves, cut their heads off, and pike ‘em on the iron gates as a warning?” Louis asks, not even looking up from his book. Lestat pauses and then turns back to the paper, saying, “I’m only halfway through. Let’s see.”
Star Trek 4 Would've Been a Cosmic Kirk Family Adventure
Ever since Star Trek Beyond came out in 2016, Paramount’s had some trouble getting a fourth entry to the reboot film series off the ground. Before and after the film was announced to everyone’s surprise (including the actors!), creative teams for Star Trek 4 have been attached and dropped from the film numerous times. The most recent of these departures was director Matt Shakman back in August after he got pulled in to direct Fantastic Four for Marvel.
Trigun Stampede Looks Like a Gunslinging Good Time in New Trailer
A few months ago, the news broke that the fan-favorite 1998 anime Trigun (based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s 1996 manga of the same name) was getting a reboot courtesy of Beastars’ Studio Orange. Known as Trigun Stampede, the new show made itself distinct from the original right out the gate with a flashy 3D art style and wild new look for its hero, pacifist gunslinger Vash the Stampede. Now a new trailer shows off more of the upcoming series and introduces some of the characters Vash will cross paths with.
Halloween Ends Holds Its Box Office Own Against Smile
Every October sees a few big horror movies release in theaters, and this weekend’s was Halloween Ends. The third and final installment to Blumhouse’s legacy reboot trilogy may not have entirely won over critics and audiences, but in terms of financials, it’s off to a pretty solid start.
