There might come a time when I am not amazed by the dexterity of the writing on Interview With the Vampire, but the third episode does not disappoint. “Is My Very Nature That of a Devil” opens in Jackson Square, with Lestat and Louis reading together on a bench. Lestat reads from a newspaper column, describing a sanitized history of the square to a New Orleans native who likely has heard all of this before. “Say anything about how they used to take runaway slaves, cut their heads off, and pike ‘em on the iron gates as a warning?” Louis asks, not even looking up from his book. Lestat pauses and then turns back to the paper, saying, “I’m only halfway through. Let’s see.”

19 HOURS AGO