ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Naked man arrested, accused of flooding luxury high-rise

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X25pe_0iXb5rY800

SAN FRANCISCO — Police arrested a resident of a luxury apartment building after they said vandalism led to flooding at the property.

Police said they were initially called to the building on Van Ness Avenue early Tuesday morning for a report of vandalism, KPIX reported.

Residents woke up to find their hallways flooded, and water gushing through the building.

“I opened the stairway and there was a running stream of high pressured water, maybe a foot, multiple feet, gushing down the stairs,” Andrew, a resident, told KGO.

When firefighters and officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a naked man, identified as Michael Nien, drenched in water standing next to the broken pipe, KRON reported.

“Upon arrival, we were confronted with a person experiencing a behavioral crisis,” Lt. Jonathan Baxter with SF Fire told KGO. “During the course of this flood, this individual released several standpipes throughout the 11th floor.”

Baxter told the station that firefighters worked with building management to shut the standpipes down.

Photos obtained by The San Francisco Standard show water gushing into a stairwell and flooding a hallway.

K.J. Kim, a resident, told KGO that the water rose up to 4 feet in some areas. Kim said the fire alarms did not go off immediately, and he woke up when his dog started barking.

“It was like a fight or flight reaction,” Kim said. “My dog was continuing to bark. I went to the bathroom and heard some generator noise and there was water falling from the ceiling. So, I said there is something seriously wrong. I went outside and saw the water puddles on the floor. I just got my dog and had to figure out how to get out.”

The building has 30 floors, and apartments on the 11th floor and below were affected, with multiple units now uninhabitable, The San Francisco Standard reported.

A letter from the building’s management company to tenants that was shared with The Standard, said that residents would be reimbursed up to $300 for a night of lodging and that the company was looking into alternative housing for those who need it.

Fire department officials told KGO that residents from 16 units were displaced.

Nien was arrested and taken to the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism and resisting arrest, police told the San Francisco Chronicle.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose gambling den raided, police say

Seven people were arrested after San Jose police raided a home that authorities claim was used for gambling, dealing drugs and selling stolen property. Police said that the suspects included one person who was armed with a gun and carrying cocaine. Five of the suspects were felons with warrants out for their arrests. One of the casing operators is connected to a stabbing, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Concord teen arrested for attempted homicide in Walnut Creek shooting

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager from Concord has been arrested on charges of attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, according to a press release from Walnut Creek Police Department. On Sunday, WCPD detectives working with Contra Costa Central County SWAT served an arrest warrant at the teenager’s home […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting suspect at large in Walnut Creek; 1 person hospitalized

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured, the Walnut Creek Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Hutchinson Court where police say shots were fired in the area. Police are calling this incident an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for suspect after woman’s body found burning on California trail

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a woman’s body was found burning Monday morning on a trail in Antioch, California, officials say. According to a news release from the Antioch Police Department, on Monday just after 5:30 a.m., a resident called about a small fire on a trail called City Paved Trail between Gentrytown Drive and Contra Loma Boulevard.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police chase ends in deadly crash

OAKLAND, Calif. - A police chase involving an alleged hit-and-run driver in Oakland on Monday morning ended in the death of an innocent motorist, authorities said. According to Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, officers were in pursuit of 23-year-old Jonathan Hernandez, who is suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

17-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Homicide in Walnut Creek

A 17 year old Concord resident is in custody today at the Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall facing charges of attempted homicide. On Sunday, October 16, Walnut Creek Police Detectives, with the assistance of the Contra Costa Central County SWAT Team, served an arrest warrant at the juvenile suspect’s residence in Concord.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Woman Dies After Being Found on Fire in Antioch

On October 17, at approximately 05:36 AM, a resident called the Antioch Dispatch Center to report a small fire on the paved trail north of Lopez Drive. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the area and located a human body on fire. The CCCFPD requested Antioch police to respond to the scene as they worked to extinguish the fire. Several Antioch police officers responded to the scene along with CCCFPD Arson investigators.
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Body Discovered Monday Morning Along Mokelumne Trail in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department is currently processing a possible crime scene along the trail between Grentytown Drive and Lucena Way after a body was discovery Monday in the City of Antioch. The body was discovered at approximately 5:30 am along the Delta de Anza Regional Trail near Contra Costa County...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gunman at large following Walnut Creek Saturday night shooting

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the suspect responsible for a Saturday-night shooting that left one person in John Muir Hospital with non-threatening gunshot injuries.Police received multiple 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. regarding shots fired in the 2700 block of Hutchinson Ct. Police contacted the victim at the hospital, where they were already seeking treatment, according to the Walnut Creek police department's Facebook page.Police say it's still an active investigation so only limited information can be released at this time but investigators believe it was an isolated incident between the involved parties.Anyone with information about regarding this incident can call detective Gerstner at gerstner@walnutcreekpd.com
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in execution-style killing of armored car guard

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – An Oakland man was arrested earlier this week for the death of an armored security guard outside Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center, police said Thursday. Akbar Bey, 27, was arrested at his home and charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with murder. Bey allegedly shot 61-year-old Vallejo resident […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
126K+
Followers
134K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy