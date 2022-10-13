Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man shot in the CBD
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Central Business District. The shooting happened Monday night in the 800 block of Baronne Street. Police say around 7:50 p.m. a man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
NOLA.com
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
Cops: Juvenile shot dead, second child wounded while burglarizing car
New Orleans Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a juvenile in the 7th Ward early this morning. A second child was wounded. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email
WDSU
New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a man was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway when he struck...
WANTED: CBD armed robbery suspect
According to the NOPD, the suspected person approached the victim in the 1000 block of Common Street.
NOLA.com
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
Cops looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian
NOPD says a woman is dead, and the driver that hit her fled the crash scene. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a Hit and Run Traffic Fatality that left an unknown woman deceased
fox8live.com
Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
WDSU
Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident
KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward that left 1 man injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, a man was shot on the 1200 block of Delery Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private...
WDSU
New Orleans man reported missing, his cellphone found in the Eighth District
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who was last seen with a childhood friend on Oct. 12. According to police, Shaquill Sears, 25, was last seen leaving his residence in the Second District with a childhood friend. Two days later, his phone was found in the Eighth District.
WDSU
Thibodaux police investigate after man on bicycle struck, killed
THIBODAUX, La. — A bicyclist was struck and killed in Thibodaux Saturday night. The crash happened on LA Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street. The crash killed Seth Benoit, 26, of Thibodaux. Benoit was riding a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street when he tried to cross...
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans 22-year-old reported missing, last seen on Oct. 15
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last seen on Oct. 15. According to police, Troy Taylor was last seen by his mother leaving their residence in the 5100 block of Timber Haven Lane. Anyone with information on the...
NOLA.com
Elmwood store employee used cell phone to record woman in dressing room: JPSO
Authorities arrested an employee of the Nike Community Store in Elmwood and booked him with video voyeurism after a female customer accused him of sliding his cell phone under a dressing room door to record her, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the...
wbrz.com
Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
wbrz.com
Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured
AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
WDSU
Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash on Saturday night
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on Saturday night. According to police, Seth Benoit, 26, was riding a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street around 7 p.m., when he attempted to cross the intersection of Louisiana Highway 3107 while a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west.
