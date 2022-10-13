ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man shot in the CBD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Central Business District. The shooting happened Monday night in the 800 block of Baronne Street. Police say around 7:50 p.m. a man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a man was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway when he struck...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian

NOPD says a woman is dead, and the driver that hit her fled the crash scene. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a Hit and Run Traffic Fatality that left an unknown woman deceased
fox8live.com

Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Folsom man dies in fatal wreck; St. Tammany officials release his identity

A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
FOLSOM, LA
WDSU

Kenner commute traffic delayed by four-car accident

KENNER, La. — Kenner traffic is delayed during peak commute hours Monday morning after a four-car crash. The left lane is blocked on Interstate 10 East past Metairie Road. The accident has been moved to the shoulder but delays and backups have reached Causeway Boulevard. Drivers are urged to...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Thibodaux police investigate after man on bicycle struck, killed

THIBODAUX, La. — A bicyclist was struck and killed in Thibodaux Saturday night. The crash happened on LA Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street. The crash killed Seth Benoit, 26, of Thibodaux. Benoit was riding a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street when he tried to cross...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans 22-year-old reported missing, last seen on Oct. 15

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last seen on Oct. 15. According to police, Troy Taylor was last seen by his mother leaving their residence in the 5100 block of Timber Haven Lane. Anyone with information on the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured

AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
AMITE CITY, LA
WDSU

Bicyclist killed in Thibodaux crash on Saturday night

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on Saturday night. According to police, Seth Benoit, 26, was riding a motorized bicycle south on Oakley Street around 7 p.m., when he attempted to cross the intersection of Louisiana Highway 3107 while a 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west.
THIBODAUX, LA

