Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7
Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
whvoradio.com
PHOTOS: 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival, Day 2
The 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival was certainly one of the busier weekends in recent memory. Food, fun and festivities were aplenty in downtown Cadiz and the West Cadiz Park. 2022 Trigg County Ham Festival.
whvoradio.com
Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures
The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Chili Cook Off Crowns Grand Champ
The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
WSMV
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
Murray Ledger & Times
Men in Pink seen around Murray
MURRAY – If you have seen a man or two out and about wearing something pink as part of their attire, you can be assured they are participating in the Men in Pink campaign. The Men in Pink campaign is in its second year and these men are raising funds to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center that is being built on the campus of the hospital. The center is scheduled to open in the spring.
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
whvoradio.com
WKY Gas Prices Slightly Slimmed In Last Week
After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
k105.com
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties
Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
rewind943.com
Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!
Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday
Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
whopam.com
Fire damages large home in Trenton
Fire that began with a floor furnace damaged a large home on US 41 on the north side of Trenton Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says the occupant of the two-story home was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and Fairview departments were on...
whvoradio.com
Two Firefighters Treated After Battling Destructive Field Fire
Two firefighters were injured battling a beanfield fire in Princeton that consumed a home, vehicles, and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15 Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cook says the fire started in the area of a combine and was fueled by the windy conditions.
KFVS12
I-24 eastbound reopened at 29mm in Marshall Co. after crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 returned to normal flow on Monday afternoon, October 17 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Marshall County dispatch reported this was near the 29 mile marker. KYTC said a dump truck traveling in the driving lane...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday
A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
Comments / 0