MURRAY – If you have seen a man or two out and about wearing something pink as part of their attire, you can be assured they are participating in the Men in Pink campaign. The Men in Pink campaign is in its second year and these men are raising funds to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center that is being built on the campus of the hospital. The center is scheduled to open in the spring.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO