Trigg County, KY

VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7

Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
CADIZ, KY
Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures

The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville Chili Cook Off Crowns Grand Champ

The annual Christian County Military Affairs Committee Chili Cookoff saw hundreds of people downtown to taste and vote on the best chili around Friday evening. Military Affairs Coordinator Kristi Murtha announced the winner to an excited crowd. 1st Place went to the Hopkinsville Fire Department, 2nd Place to United Southern...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Men in Pink seen around Murray

MURRAY – If you have seen a man or two out and about wearing something pink as part of their attire, you can be assured they are participating in the Men in Pink campaign. The Men in Pink campaign is in its second year and these men are raising funds to benefit the Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Regional Cancer Center that is being built on the campus of the hospital. The center is scheduled to open in the spring.
MURRAY, KY
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
WKY Gas Prices Slightly Slimmed In Last Week

After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!

Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 am an SUV was westbound when the driver lost control while turning the heat on and hit a utility pole. The driver was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday

Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Fire damages large home in Trenton

Fire that began with a floor furnace damaged a large home on US 41 on the north side of Trenton Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Chief Jonathan Stahl says the occupant of the two-story home was able to get out safely. Firefighters from Trenton, Elkton, Guthrie and Fairview departments were on...
TRENTON, KY
Two Firefighters Treated After Battling Destructive Field Fire

Two firefighters were injured battling a beanfield fire in Princeton that consumed a home, vehicles, and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15 Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cook says the fire started in the area of a combine and was fueled by the windy conditions.
PRINCETON, KY
I-24 eastbound reopened at 29mm in Marshall Co. after crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 returned to normal flow on Monday afternoon, October 17 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Marshall County dispatch reported this was near the 29 mile marker. KYTC said a dump truck traveling in the driving lane...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday

A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
LYON COUNTY, KY

