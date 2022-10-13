Read full article on original website
Andy Cohen Brings Daughter Lucy to BravoCon as He Shares His Best Parenting Advice: 'Be Present'
The TV personality snapped an adorable picture with his 5-month-old daughter Lucy Eve while on stage at BravoCon Andy Cohen had a special helper at BravoCon over the weekend — his baby daughter Lucy Eve! On Sunday, the TV personality, 54, shared an adorable set of photos on Instagram with his 5-month-old daughter, who joined Cohen on stage at the New York City fan convention. In the sweet pictures, Cohen props his little girl on his lap and wraps one hand around her stomach as he holds a microphone...
DWTS Recap: A Tear-Soaked Night Sees the Judges Give the Season's First 10s and 1 Star Bow Out
Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas ended Monday night's Dancing with the Stars alone at the top of the leaderboard with a nearly perfect score of 39/40 The stars honored their most memorable years on Monday's Dancing with the Stars in a night filled with emotional dances to mark the halfway point in the season. The 12 remaining celebrities paid tribute to a year that changed their lives and truly opened up about the moments that shaped them. The evening saw some of the season's first 10s given out and, of course,...
Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over 'RHOC' Cast at 2022 BravoCon Wearing a Sky Brand Dress: 'Forever an OC Girl'
Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in a Sky dress to honor the iconic fashions from the Real Housewives of Orange County Chrissy Teigen is giving her closet the ultimate Real Housewives makeover. Over the weekend, the model and cookbook author flew out to New York to attend BravoCon 2022, the annual convention hosted by Andy Cohen that celebrates the network's famed reality television stars. Teigen, who is a diehard Bravo aficionado, attended all three days of the extravaganza at the Javits Center, where she...
James Corden 'Apologized Profusely' After Being Banned from N.Y.C. Restaurant, Says Owner
"I strongly believe in second chances," Keith McNally wrote on Instagram, explaining that James Corden will no longer be banned from his restaurant James Corden is welcome at New York City's Balthazar again. Restaurant owner Keith McNally said the late-night talk show host, 44, issued an apology to him after McNally, 71, slammed Corden for his alleged behavior in the restaurant. "James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," McNally wrote alongside a photo of Corden on Instagram. "Having f---ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances." He...
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
Days of Our Lives' Lucas Adams Marries Liv & Maddie Costar Shelby Wulfert in Intimate Wedding
The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert are married! The Days of Our Lives actor said "I do" to actress Shelby Wulfert on Oct. 15 at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas. "This marks the beginning of starting to really build our family together and what that means for us," Wulfert tells PEOPLE. "We want to have kids in a couple of years so starting to...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon
The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Jokes Her 'Family Moved On' without Her While She Was Away at BravoCon
The cookbook author saw a series of cute family photos taken without her during her time away at BravoCon in New York City Chrissy Teigen is feeling a bit of FOMO after her family had a color-coordinated photoshoot while she was away. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, joked on Twitter Sunday that her family had "moved on without [her]" as she saw Legend and their two kids had a photoshoot while she was away in New York City at BravoCon. "Saw...
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
"Rockstar world tour wife," Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself in the caption of Friday's Instagram post, in which she wore head-to-toe black and showed off her Blink-182 tour look Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker's biggest groupie. The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her man's band Blink-182 on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks Saturday on Instagram, featuring an oversized Boohoo hoodie printed with the band's name. She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots...
MAFS' Dr. Jessica Griffin Marries Jon Francetic on 'Perfect Magical Day': 'One for the Books'
"Our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story," Griffin shared celebrating her wedding to Jon Francetic Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic are now husband and wife! The Married at First Sight counselor and season 6 cast mate tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony Sunday held at Ventosa Vineyards in Seneca Lake, NY. Both Griffin and Francetic shared photos on Instagram from their wedding and opened up about what their "perfect magical day" meant to them. "Jon, before you....
Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Is 'Focusing On Building a Better Life' with Her Kids
Kathryn Dennis shares St. Julien Rembert, 6, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8, with estranged ex and former Southern Charm costar Thomas Ravenel Kathryn Dennis says that "time flies" when it comes to her two kids. Speaking with PEOPLE at BravoCon in New York City over the weekend, the Southern Charm star shares that her two children — son Saint Julien, 6, and daughter Kensington Calhoun, 8 — are "growing up so fast." "Time flies," the proud mom says, adding, "they're great." Asked about co-parenting with ex-boyfriend and fellow reality star...
Andy Cohen Says 'Daddy Needs Help' When It Comes to Dating — and Wants BFF Anderson Cooper on Tinder!
The Watch What Happens Live host shared which dating apps he's on over the weekend during a BravoCon 2022 "Ask Andy" Fan event co-hosted by Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Andy Cohen is looking to double date with pal Anderson Cooper. The Watch What Happens Live host gave an update on his love life this weekend at BravoCon 2022 during an "Ask Andy" even co-hosted by the Today show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. At one point, a fan turned one of Cohen's signature questions back on...
Brandi Glanville Says Son Mason Cibrian Went into Modeling for the Money: I Was 'Cutting Him Off'
The RHOBH alum tells PEOPLE she’s been very protective of her son since he signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management, adding: “I'm on all the emails” Brandi Glanville is one proud mom! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tells PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 that her sons — Mason Edward Cibrian, 19, and Jake Austin Cibrian, 15, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian — are "the loves of my life." "Jake has straight As. He's in Europe right now with this class visiting, and...
George Clooney and Wife Amal Hit the Red Carpet for Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles Premiere
Amal Clooney accompanied husband George Clooney to the L.A. premiere of his upcoming Julia Roberts-costarring film Ticket to Paradise, in theaters Friday George Clooney was joined by wife Amal Clooney on the red carpet for Ticket to Paradise's Los Angeles premiere. On Monday, the Ocean's franchise star, 61, and wife Amal, 44, were on hand at the Regency Village Theatre alongside the film's costars Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, as well as director Ol Parker. George wore a silver suit while Amal opted for a red patterned dress from Alexander McQueen's ...
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Birdie, 3, Showing Off Her 'Seasonal Style'
Jessica Simpson said her 3-year-old was a "vision to be seen" as she wore pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen and Simpson's own fashion line Jessica Simpson's daughter is already a fashionista at 3 years old! On Sunday, the singer, 42, shared a series of adorable pictures of her daughter Birdie Mae as the toddler showed off her "seasonal style" in a couture outfit. The little girl models pieces from Mom's Jessica Simpson Collection, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen as she poses sweetly in front of...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans a Look into Halloween Decorations Featuring Daughter True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for the spooky season!. On Sunday, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from a Halloween celebration featuring her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The mom of two began by posting a clip of a haunted house-themed gingerbread...
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Deny 'Scurrilous' Claims from Nanny About Harry Styles Relationship
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are responding after one of their former nannies alleged in an interview that Sudeikis was blindsided and "brokenhearted" at Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are shutting down claims from their former nanny about the details surrounding the pair's split and the beginnings of Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles. After the actors' former nanny alleged several new details about Wilde and Sudeikis' breakup in an interview with the Daily Mail, Wilde and Sudeikis are calling the accusations "false and scurrilous" in a joint...
