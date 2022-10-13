Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Hotel planned for site next to Brentwood Target
A Clarksville physician who developed a Midtown site with a building home to SpringHill Suites, Residence Inn and Inchin's Bamboo Garden is now eyeing a hotel for the general Brentwood area. Anil Patel, a gastroenterologist, owns the property on which he envisions a Residence Inn by Marriott, according to a...
WSMV
Franklin Farmers Market searches for new home
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the past two decades, the farmers market in Franklin has been located at The Factory in Franklin, but on June 30, it was announced they would be looking for a new home. New owners are there building on the site and expanding. While they have...
Hendersonville asks for public’s feedback on West Main Street revitalization plan
After experiencing exponential growth, the city of Hendersonville hopes to focus on revitalizing an area some describe as "forgotten."
whvoradio.com
WKY Gas Prices Slightly Slimmed In Last Week
After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
WSMV
Downtown businesses react to new stadium
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
railfan.com
Nashville Steam Hopes to Test NC&StL 576 in 2023
NASHVILLE — The non-profit group restoring Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis Railway 4-8-4 576 has raised more than $200,000 in the last few months and said a test fire could come as soon as 2023. Nashville Steam has been restoring NC&StL 576 at the Tennessee Central since 2019. The...
WSMV
Clarksville police reopen road after working situation
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road was closed Sunday afternoon while police worked out a situation. Police were trying to negotiate with a person they said was dealing with a mental health crisis on the R.J. Corman Bridge. Traffic on Riverside Drive was diverted between Crossland Avenue and Commerce Street.
Nashville Parent
Middle TN Holiday Craft Fairs in 2022
Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 (Fri 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 12 – 6 p.m.) Admission: $12 in advance ($15 at the door) ages 10 and older, free ages 9 and younger, $5 parking. More than 250 vendors will...
rewind943.com
Can’t throw these things away in Clarksville!
Have you ever broken the law by throwing something away? Here are five common things people throw out, even though you shouldn’t. 1. Batteries. Most states still let you toss standard alkaline batteries, like double-A’s. California is an exception. Other types can have things like mercury in them, so they’re illegal to throw out. Drop them at a place like Staples instead.
Nashville International Airport parking concerns continue
Fall Break has created massive crowds of travelers at Nashville International Airport. Officials believe this is the reason why parking lots are full.
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Nashville
Officials say witnesses reported the Lincoln Navigator showed no signs of braking and was going well over 100 miles per hour when it struck the rear of the semi-truck.
whvoradio.com
Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures
The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood-based Tractor Supply finalizes deal for Midwest competitor
Tractor Supply executives announced Wednesday they have received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on the $320 million purchase of Missouri-based peer Orscheln Farm and Home. According to a release, the all-cash closing is anticipated to be completed Wednesday, with Brentwood-based Tractor Supply to acquire a net 81...
whvoradio.com
PHOTOS: 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival, Day 2
The 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival was certainly one of the busier weekends in recent memory. Food, fun and festivities were aplenty in downtown Cadiz and the West Cadiz Park. 2022 Trigg County Ham Festival.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together
Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
QSR magazine
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
Donelson neighborhood on high alert after attempted home break-in
Metro Nashville Police have increased patrol throughout a Donelson neighborhood after several residents took to social media alerting others about a group of people attempting to break into homes.
whvoradio.com
Two Firefighters Treated After Battling Destructive Field Fire
Two firefighters were injured battling a beanfield fire in Princeton that consumed a home, vehicles, and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15 Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cook says the fire started in the area of a combine and was fueled by the windy conditions.
Comments / 1