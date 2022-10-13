Just when it seemed like Michael Allio was on his way out on the Oct. 18 episode, a Bachelor In Paradise miracle occurred. There was no one left to give Michael a rose at the end of the pre-ceremony cocktail party, and he was prepared to say his goodbyes... until Danielle Maltby suddenly appeared on the beach. Michael was excited to see Danielle, and not just because she was his last chance at a rose that night. It turns out, Michael and Danielle actually knew each other even before BIP Season 8, and he was happy to see a friendly, familiar face.

