San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man dead, police looking for suspect after east-side shooting

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are still searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Monday evening on the east side. A large contingent of SAPD officers responded to the Sutton Oaks apartment complex near I-35 and Walters around 5:30 p.m., where police say they found the unidentified victim shot in the head. Multiple shell casings were on the ground nearby.
KSAT 12

Man shot, killed at East Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street, near I-35, for reports of a shooting. The...
KSAT 12

Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
KSAT 12

Guilty verdicts for man and his stepfather charged in 2020 murder

SAN ANTONIO – A jury took about three and a half hours on Monday to find a man and his stepfather guilty of fatally shooting another man in 2020. Lane Wootan and Williams Blankenship were convicted in the December 2020 murder of 24-year-old Josh Fowler. According to testimony during...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

