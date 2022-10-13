SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are still searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Monday evening on the east side. A large contingent of SAPD officers responded to the Sutton Oaks apartment complex near I-35 and Walters around 5:30 p.m., where police say they found the unidentified victim shot in the head. Multiple shell casings were on the ground nearby.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO