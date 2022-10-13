Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
T.C. Boyle Reading at Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Best-selling author T.C. Boyle graces us with wit once again with his new collection of short stories, I Walk Between the Raindrops, released in September 2022. Join Boyle at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for a reading of the stories and conversation on the evening of Thursday, October 20.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Photographer Scott Starr Dies at Age 61
The skate community is giving a rousing sendoff to photographer Scott Starr, who died October 9 at age 61. Trained at Brooks Institute, Starr was a prolific and much-loved surf/skate/snowboard photographer who lived in Montecito. He had an uncanny knack for moving into the right place as a skater came sailing out of a bowl or flew by on a ramp. Starr had the same ability with Frisbee, standing close but out of the way of the moves he knew well from his own 1988 national championship win in amateur freestyle with doubles partner Tom Cole.
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Rock the Block Event Series
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara is producing its first “Rock the Block” party in the series of themed events on Thursday October 27th, called Harvest Fest, from 5pm-8pm on the 700 & 800 blocks of State Street. Rock the Block Harvest Fest invites the public to attend and wear Halloween costumes for chances to win gifts and prizes from local businesses, enjoy various games and activities including playing a game of G-H-O-S-T (otherwise known as H-O-R-S-E) with the UCSB Men & Women’s Basketball teams, plus face painting and pumpkin paining, Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest and more. Event patrons can also read or borrowing a scary book provided by the Santa Barbara Library mobile van. A community table running along State Street is provided for attendees to sit and eat takeout from local restaurants. Spooky performances by The Coveralls, La Boheme Professional Dance and World Dance For Humanity will keep attendees howlin’ for more. Local vendors will also be on site for harvest season shopping. Families and fury friends are all welcome to join in Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes. A Harvest/Halloween theme photo zone will also be on site with props for community members to take photos and show off their costumes.
kcbx.org
A New Life Rises - Bob's Well Bread
After a satisfying and successful 32 years in the entertainment industry, Bob Oswaks found himself in an unexpected career transition. With an interest in the therapeutic benefits of baking, encouragement from some influential friends and a love for the Santa Ynez Valley - Bob's Well Bread of Los Alamos was born. Tune in Tuesday at 2 p (pst) to KCBX.ORG for an inspiring conversation about the joy of discovering new talents, paths and lives.
Santa Barbara Independent
Daniel Franklin Paulin
Copyright ©2022 Santa Barbara Independent, Inc. Reproduction of material from any Independent.com pages without written permission is strictly prohibited. If you believe an Independent.com user or any material appearing on Independent.com is copyrighted material used without proper permission, please click here. Site by Trew Knowledge. Powered by WordPress VIP.
KEYT
Tim McGraw draws a crowd at Boots & Brews
VENTURA, Calif.-County music star, multi-Grammy winner and actor Tim McGraw headlined the latest Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Ventura on Friday night. McGraw opened the show by asking the crowd, "Do you say Ventura or do you say Venchura, So if it is Ventura raise your hand, if it is Venchura raise your hand, so, Ventura is it."
Santa Barbara Independent
Marilyn Mae Hocker
A long time Santa Barbara resident, Marilyn Hocker passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, at the age of 89 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in Los Angeles, CA, where she spent the next 19 years in Los Angeles until she met her husband, Lonnie Hocker, then in the Navy, on a blind date. They soon were married in Las Vegas in 1952. The next years were dictated by the Navy, moving to Key West, FL, Tampa, FL, Charleston, SC, and to San Diego, CA.
spectrumnews1.com
TV's Teri Hatcher slinks into the role of Morticia in 'The Addams Family' musical
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — They’re creepy, they’re kooky and they’re doing choreography. The Addams Family has left their mansion and moved into the Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks for a few weeks. The whole macabre clan is here, Uncle Fester, and, of course, the matriarch, Morticia,...
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
santabarbarawedding.com
Lovely San Ysidro Ranch Wedding by Event of the Season
Today’s wedding coverage is brought to us by Event of the Season, the wedding planners behind this amazing day held at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch. This bride and groom definitely have the travel bug which you can see in details throughout the wedding. The guest sign-in "book" took the form of a globe, where guests were asked to sign their name over their dream vacation spot. Then at the reception, the two specialty cocktails were titled "Wanderlust" and "Globe Trotter". We love getting to see those personal details throughout the wedding where a couple lets their personality shine through.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding: The Lure of the Islands
The fall birding season got off to a great start in early September when a Santa Barbara County–first ruby-throated hummingbird came to a birder’s hummingbird feeders (he has 10 or so). Ruby-throated is the hummingbird of the eastern United States, and it is extremely rare for one to show up in California. (A qualifier: It is extremely rare for one to be identified in our state.)
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Ventura, California
The coastal city of Ventura lies halfway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles off the Pacific Coast Highway. As the county seat of Ventura County, Ventura is the largest city with just over 110,000 residents in 2020. And although everyone refers to the town as “Ventura,” its official name is San Buenaventura, meaning good fortune.
syvnews.com
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Vin Scully’s Hidden Hills mansion on the market for $15 million
Have an extra $15 million to spare? You could own the Hidden Hills home of late legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.
kclu.org
Rock and dirt slide closes section of highway connecting Ventura County with Malibu
A rock slide has closed a major highway connecting Ventura County with the Malibu area. It happened October 11 on Highway 23, between the Pacific Coast Highway and Encinal Canyon Road. The slide happened about 1.5 miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway. Last Friday, crews dealing with the debris...
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $3.5 million
A 2,686-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 600 block of Micheltorena Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Aug. 16, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $1,303 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
thrashermagazine.com
RIP IN PEACE: Scott Starr
Scott Starr was a trusted photographer for Thrasher through the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. He got the cover with the first batch of photos he submitted and continued to document the skaters of Santa Barbara and beyond, from the OG Mike Taylor at the T-Bowls through the Shorty’s era. He shot several covers including our then-bestseller Tony Hawk melon to fakie for January, 1991, which turned out to be the first SOTY cover, (even if the staff didn’t realize it at the time.) His love of photography and life extended beyond skating to surfing, snowboarding, music and freestyle Frisbee. He will be missed by the skaters of Santa Barbara and family and friends worldwide.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Comments / 0