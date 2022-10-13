ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

stmarynow.com

Agencies report eight drug arrests over the weekend

St. Mary law enforcement agencies made eight arrests on drug charges over the weekend, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. Six of those arrests were in Morgan City. St. Mary deputies made two arrests on domestic abuse charges. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest of Gheens Drug Dealer

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents arrested a drug dealer from Gheens last week. Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested on October 13, 2022. Narcotics agents had been investigating Rodrigue and his involvement in the distribution of illegal narcotics. Through the course of the investigation, they obtained a search warrant for his residence on Hyland Drive. On October 13, agents proceeded to the residence where they encountered Rodrigue. Rodrigue refused to exit his residence and resisted deputies, but they were able to detain him. During a search of the residence, agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, two handguns, and various drug paraphernalia.
GHEENS, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 12-14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:57 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up. 8:13 a.m. David Drive; Lost and found. 8:25 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Welfare...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested after accidental shooting hurts 5-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon when she was hurt in an accidental shooting. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the child was shot around 1:30 p.m. on N 49th Street, just off Gus Young Avenue. Police arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Half-Million dollar bond given to Louisiana man accused of raping child

CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation that started on Wednesday, October 12, ended with the arrest of Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, of Cut Off. On that date, “juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Porrovecchio, Jr. after he reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
CUT OFF, LA

