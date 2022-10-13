Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Agencies report eight drug arrests over the weekend
St. Mary law enforcement agencies made eight arrests on drug charges over the weekend, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. Six of those arrests were in Morgan City. St. Mary deputies made two arrests on domestic abuse charges. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ecstasy, marijuana and more uncovered during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 2 a.m., a member of law enforcement initiated a traffic stop early Saturday morning after seeing a Honda Accord with no working headlights or tail lights. Jermiah Jones, 25, of Baton Rouge, was a passenger in the vehicle when the traffic stop took...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish detectives investigating Prairieville attack after traffic incident; suspect sought
A minor traffic incident reportedly led to a violent attack in Prairieville, sending a 59-year-old cancer patient to a hospital with severe injuries. According to a news release from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a battery at a residence on Causey Road around 8 p.m. Oct. 16.
Baton Rouge man arrested with rectum full of narcotics
After receiving a tipoff about a neighborhood narcotics dealer, surveillance by Baton Rouge police led to the arrest of a man found to be hiding his drugs in a rather uncomfortable place.
houmatimes.com
Narcotics Investigation Leads to Arrest of Gheens Drug Dealer
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents arrested a drug dealer from Gheens last week. Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested on October 13, 2022. Narcotics agents had been investigating Rodrigue and his involvement in the distribution of illegal narcotics. Through the course of the investigation, they obtained a search warrant for his residence on Hyland Drive. On October 13, agents proceeded to the residence where they encountered Rodrigue. Rodrigue refused to exit his residence and resisted deputies, but they were able to detain him. During a search of the residence, agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, two handguns, and various drug paraphernalia.
15-year-old arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home in Franklin
A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at a home and vehicle in Franklin earlier this month.
Louisiana duo arrested during traffic stop after crack cocaine found
Two arrested after traffic stop in Assumption Parish led to discovery of crack cocaine.
theadvocate.com
Man who was stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway identified
Police have identified the man fatally stabbed at an Airline Highway gas station early Monday morning. The victim, Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia, 39, was found dead from stab wounds shortly after midnight. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Baton Rouge police at (225) 389-4869 or Greater...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for stalking, violating protective order; flying drone over victim's home
MORGAN CITY - A man who has been previously arrested for violating a protective order was arrested again Saturday for flying a drone over the victim's home and recording video. According to the Morgan City Police Department, the victim noticed a drone flying over their home and called the police....
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 12-14
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:57 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; 911 hang up. 8:13 a.m. David Drive; Lost and found. 8:25 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Welfare...
Breaux Bridge police looking for man who stole iPhone from shopping cart
Breaux Bridge police need the public's help identifying a man who allegedly swiped a cell phone from a buggy at the local Walmart
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man who is battling cancer and has a prosthetic leg is now hospitalized and awaiting surgery after being severely beaten during an apparent road rage incident in Ascension Parish Sunday night. It happened at around 8 p.m. on Causey Road in Prairieville. Deputies say...
theadvocate.com
5-year-old shot on N. 49th Street; man arrested, Baton Rouge Police say
A five-year-old was shot Monday on N. 49th Street, but is expected to make a full recovery Baton Rouge police said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of N. 49th St., after a call about shots fired on Monday, Lt. Don Coppola, police spokesperson, said. "We later learned that a...
wbrz.com
Man in minor car accident beaten while trying to talk to other driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man involved in a minor auto accident was beaten and left on the side of the road Sunday. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road. Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying to talk...
theadvocate.com
Man stabbed to death at Valero station on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge police say
Amid an uptick in Baton Rouge homicides that comes after a summer far less violent than last year, a man was stabbed to death at a Valero gas station on Airline Highway — a killing an employee said stemmed from a late-night argument that escalated into violence in the store's parking lot.
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
wbrz.com
Man left his truck behind after crashing into apartment building, tried to say it was stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man tried to lie about crashing his truck into a building, even though his shoes were found at the scene and he was still covered in blood and debris when investigators went to talk to him. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that...
BRPD identifies man stabbed to death on Airline Hwy.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Monday, Oct. 17. According to police, the incident happened on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive around 12:15 a.m. Police say the victim, later identified as Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia,...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after accidental shooting hurts 5-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon when she was hurt in an accidental shooting. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the child was shot around 1:30 p.m. on N 49th Street, just off Gus Young Avenue. Police arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon.
brproud.com
Half-Million dollar bond given to Louisiana man accused of raping child
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation that started on Wednesday, October 12, ended with the arrest of Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, of Cut Off. On that date, “juvenile detectives opened an investigation into Porrovecchio, Jr. after he reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1