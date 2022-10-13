Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents arrested a drug dealer from Gheens last week. Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested on October 13, 2022. Narcotics agents had been investigating Rodrigue and his involvement in the distribution of illegal narcotics. Through the course of the investigation, they obtained a search warrant for his residence on Hyland Drive. On October 13, agents proceeded to the residence where they encountered Rodrigue. Rodrigue refused to exit his residence and resisted deputies, but they were able to detain him. During a search of the residence, agents found methamphetamine, marijuana, hydrocodone, two handguns, and various drug paraphernalia.

