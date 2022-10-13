Read full article on original website
Donna Ramires
4d ago
you want to bet me that this guy is from California and yet we don't want to pass the three strike law and innocently officer lost his life who knows how many are going to lose their lives answering their domestic abuse or whatever come on Las Vegas three strike law keep these lowlights out of our state
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Footage released of police shooting, arrest of suspect accused of killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police released footage Monday showing a police shooting that killed 49-year-old Officer Truong Thai and the subsequent arrest of a suspect last week. Officer Thai was one of two officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call just after 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Flamingo Road near […]
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas officer's fatal shooting, suspect's arrest
The man accused of killing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai fired 18 rounds from an AK-47 pistol, Asst. Sheriff Andy Walsh revealed on Monday.
Las Vegas man stabbed mother, 74, nearly 70 times, killing her, detective says
The Las Vegas man accused of killing his mother last month stabbed her nearly 70 times, investigators said.
Picture shows accused Las Vegas child murderer choking victim’s sister, 7, prosecutors say
The sister of a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy found deceased in a freezer drew a picture of her brother’s accused killer choking her, which was shown to a grand jury, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.
Family remembers slain Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai
For the first time, we're hearing from family members of Officer Truong Thai, who was shot and killed last week. Thai's father says he's in awe of his son's dedication to the community.
Police: Man stabbed to death over 'property dispute' near Rainbow, Washington
A man was stabbed to death over what police believe to be a "property dispute" near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas.
Woman Secretly Called 911 After This Las Vegas Man Kidnapped Her and Her Children: Police
Police say a Las Vegas man kidnapped a woman and her three children, according to The Las Vegas Review Journal. The mother, who was publicly unidentified, managed to get this on law enforcement radar by secretly calling 911 while in the car with defendant Justin Junius Carter, 34, police claim.
2news.com
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor says a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots and his girlfriend's mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police. Officer Truong Thai was killed in the Thursday shooting. Tyson Hampton...
Fox5 KVVU
9/11 responder critically injured in Henderson hit-and-run crash; prayer vigil held to support recovery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local man and 9/11 first responder needs neurorehabilitation after getting hit on his bike in a hit-and-run crash in Henderson. His wife is now working to bring attention and awareness to traffic crimes in the valley. The group STOP DUI hosted a prayer vigil...
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police update after officer shot, killed armed man in Halloween mask
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department held a press briefing breaking down the moments that led to the shooting of a suspect wearing a Halloween mask. Assistant Chief of Police, Michael Harris, and Captain Adam Hyde held a press briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 10th.
KTNV
Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crash on Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning. Nevada State Police say it happened near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at approximately 12:58 a.m. A white Mercedes...
foxwilmington.com
Las Vegas Woman Recorded During Outburst on Delta Flight Tells Inside Edition She ‘Lost Control’
After admitting to losing her patience while on a flight in an incident caught on camera, Anna Dugan is speaking out exclusively to Inside Edition. “I am not sitting here because I did something I am proud of,” Dugan, 32, told Inside Edition. Dugan was on a Delta flight...
Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
Sheriff: Las Vegas police officer killed responding to domestic disturbance
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
VIDEO: Las Vegas woman accused of chasing, stabbing man before fight with police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing several battery charges after allegedly stabbing a man last week and being involved in a physical fight with police officers. On Oct. 4 around 9 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a report of a woman hitting a man with a brick and wielding […]
Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out
The mother of the suspect accused of exchanging fire with Las Vegas police and intentionally setting a house fire is defending her son's actions.
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
Comments / 2