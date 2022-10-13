ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
kiss951.com

List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina

It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog

RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
TEXAS STATE
WITN

One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
GREENVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery: A Stroll Through North Carolina’s Most Historical National Treasure

When you live around here, sometimes you forget King Mountain, North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most historical treasures. And this very important spot in Kings Mountain just so happens to be a gorgeous place to enjoy the fall foliage. Every school from across North Carolina comes and teaches the kids about the battle of Kings Mountain. This weekend my family and I took a stroll through the place that many say turned the tide of the revolutionary period in the United States.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

USDA awards $2 million for rural North Carolina health care

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The US Department of Agriculture has announced a large amount of grant money coming to help rural health care sites in North Carolina. According to the USDA, the $2 million in grants is meant to improve non-profit facilities and renovate and equip health care facilities like hospitals and clinics.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina dog adopted after 1,248 days at shelter

GEORGETOWN, SC (WWAY) — After more than three years spent living in a South Carolina shelter, a dog has found her forever home. The Saint Frances Animal Center says ‘Cami’ had been their longest resident, spending 1,248 days at the center. But Cami’s long stay came to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WFXR

Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC awards $30 million for clean school bus replacements, 43 new electric school buses

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses across the state (16 in the Cape Fear), with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy