kiss951.com
List: The Top 11 Places To Retire In North Carolina
It’s never too early to dream about retiring. How can I be one of those people who retire in their 30s? #goals. And if you’re retirement dreams include moving to a quaint town full of relaxation, amenities, and activities then you’re in luck. There are some fantastic places to retire in North Carolina. Whether you want to golf, the beach, the mountains, or a slightly more suburban feel you won’t be bored in these places!
North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog
RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
North Carolina restaurant ranks among world’s best date night spots
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina restaurant has wowed its way onto more than one of Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 lists. On Sept. 27, Tripadvisor revealed its lists of some of the most outstanding restaurants in the country and the world based on diner recommendations. The Restaurant at Gideon […]
WITN
One Eastern North Carolina river is named River of the Year by American Rivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Rivers is naming one of Eastern North Carolina’s rivers, ‘River of the Year’ on the eve of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary. Though the Neuse River has been impacted by textile mill pollution and other manufacturing, government officials, environmental advocates, and community members have worked hard to create a healthier and happier waterway.
country1037fm.com
Gallery: A Stroll Through North Carolina’s Most Historical National Treasure
When you live around here, sometimes you forget King Mountain, North Carolina is home to one of the nation’s most historical treasures. And this very important spot in Kings Mountain just so happens to be a gorgeous place to enjoy the fall foliage. Every school from across North Carolina comes and teaches the kids about the battle of Kings Mountain. This weekend my family and I took a stroll through the place that many say turned the tide of the revolutionary period in the United States.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
USDA awards $2 million for rural North Carolina health care
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The US Department of Agriculture has announced a large amount of grant money coming to help rural health care sites in North Carolina. According to the USDA, the $2 million in grants is meant to improve non-profit facilities and renovate and equip health care facilities like hospitals and clinics.
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
South Carolina dog adopted after 1,248 days at shelter
GEORGETOWN, SC (WWAY) — After more than three years spent living in a South Carolina shelter, a dog has found her forever home. The Saint Frances Animal Center says ‘Cami’ had been their longest resident, spending 1,248 days at the center. But Cami’s long stay came to...
North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home […]
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
cbs17
NC State Fair taking proactive steps for security including metal detectors and bag checks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following Thursday’s horrific events in east Raleigh, security and safety are on just about everyone’s mind in Raleigh. Safety and security are also of top of mind for the North Carolina State Fair Police Chief Tony Prignano. “We’ve implemented several new security-type programs...
WBTV
Fall is in full swing as leaves in the N.C. mountains reach their peak colors
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
Kid-approved best new NC State Fair food
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair can be a drain on your wallet - especially when you have children with you!. Children, at least mine anyway, always want to eat everything at the fair! With a lot of new options, I asked WRAL Family's Kid Reporter aka my son Colton to try some of the food to see which options were the most kid-friendly. That way you can plan which items you want to spend the money on!
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC awards $30 million for clean school bus replacements, 43 new electric school buses
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — More than $30.1 million from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses across the state (16 in the Cape Fear), with the majority of the funding going toward new all-electric school buses.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants with the best dessert menus around.
