ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Babysitter charged in 2021 death of 4-year-old

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vShSL_0iXb4uEW00

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 29-year-old Des Moines man already facing child endangerment charges while taking care of a child has been charged with the death of a child he babysat years earlier.

According to WHO-DT, 29-year-old Austin Johnson was charged with the death of a 4-year-old who died on Feb. 20, 2021. In the search warrant obtained by the station, Johnson had fallen down stairs while carrying the toddler, landing on top of the child. Johnson had initially told police that the child “had fallen and was unresponsive.”

Police said that Johnson’s actions led to the death of the 4-year-old.

Johnson is in jail on a separate case involving a child in his care.

In September, Johnson recently admitted to authorities that he shook a 5-month-old for several seconds, resulting in the baby being sent to a hospital. Investigators told WHO-DT that the baby had multiple brain bleeds.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Des Moines Police investigating shooting on south side

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they have a good lead on a suspect in a shooting that injured one person on the south side of Des Moines on Monday afternoon. Police were first called about suspicious activity near the Baymont on Willow Creek Drive to the southwest of the Des Moines International […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Teen charged in East High School shooting pleads guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the teens charged in the March shooting outside East High School that resulted in the death of one student pled guilty in court on Friday. Henry Valladeras Amaya pled guilty to two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and one count of Second Degree Murder. The prosecutor recommended […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
JOHNSTON, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines Police locate missing 9-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department reported that 9-year-old, Miko Shangab has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday night. Police say he's being reunited with his family. ORIGINAL STORY:. Shangab was last seen around 13th Street and Clark Street Saturday night, according to police.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Charged with Felony from Alleged Domestic Abuse Incident

A Perry man was charged with a felony for an alleged domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, a Perry Police Officer responded to a call from the victim of an assault incident at 6:06pm on Thursday. Court documents show that the victim has injuries that were from a physical altercation with a family member.
PERRY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions

A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report October 14-16, 2022

12:27am: An officer was called to 305 North Wilson Street, for a reported smell of burnt marijuana in the apartment complex. The officer could not determine which apartment the smell was coming from. The investigation continues. 10:55am: Nate Ramaekers reported a Careless Driver on 220th Street, heading east into Jefferson....
JEFFERSON, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 14-16, 2022

10:30am: A deputy investigated a criminal mischief complaint in the 300 block of Hill Street, Churdan. 10:50am: David Kersey 51 of Ames was booked into the jail for a probation violation. 4:03pm: The Sheriff, deputies, Grand Junction Rescue, and Greene County Ambulance responded to a medical call in the 300...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Looking for Missing Person

The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Man Sentenced to Prison for Chase in Jefferson and Drug Possession

A Scranton man was recently sentenced to prison for a May incident in Jefferson. According to court documents, 21-year-old Nicholas Weber pled guilty to two Class D Felonies for eluding while intoxicated and his third or subsequent offense for possession of marjiuana and a serious misdemeanor for OWI. Weber was sentenced to five years in prison for each of the felony convictions and one year in the Greene County Jail for the misdemeanor. Each sentence was to run concurrently and District Court Judge Joseph McCarville additionally revoked Weber’s probation from several previous, unrelated cases and imposed prison sentences of two five years, one four year, one year in jail and 180 days in jail, all to run consecutively.
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police investigates 14th homicide of 2022

(Des Moines, IA) — One man is dead after a shooting in southwestern Des Moines. Police say the man was shot in the 42-hundred block of Park Avenue yesterday around 3 p.m. Before first responders arrived, bystanders started driving the man to a local hospital. Police located the vehicle, and medics took the victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The shooting marks Des Moines’ 14th homicide of the year.
DES MOINES, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
126K+
Followers
134K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy