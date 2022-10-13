BALDWIN, WI – This was another big week for the Blackhawk Volleyball Team. We faced two great Middle Border opponents playing Osceola away Tuesday, and SCC at home Thursday. Kylee Minder had a really good game for us. She played so tough all the way around against Osceola. It was great to see it all come together for her. Jordyn also had a huge night at the net for us and slowed down their offense by blocking really well at the net. Overall, we played very consistent volleyball. Our passing and defense were the best it’s been, and that makes everything so much easier!

