Healthier Together releases plan for Pierce and St. Croix Counties
Submitted by Rebecca Tomasek, Pierce County Public Health. PIERCE & ST. CROIX COUNTIES, WI – Over the last two years, Healthier Together led the planning and implementation of a two-county (Pierce and St. Croix), community-based approach for creating and maintaining healthy communities using a process that fit our unique needs while still responding to and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harvest Dinner at Elmwood United Methodist Church
ELMWOOD, WI – The Elmwood United Methodist Church will be holding their Annual Harvest Dinner on Wednesday, October 26 from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. featuring a turkey dinner with all the trimmings. The event is take out only offering curbside or free delivery in the area. The...
The animals are blessed at Zion Lutheran Church
WOODVILLE, WI – It was a beautiful autumn Sunday, October 2, 2022, morning for a church service in the parking lot at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville, Wisconsin. It was their first annual “Blessing of the Animals!”. The Zion congregation of about 125 faithful gathered in the southwest...
Baldwin-Woodville Volleyball weekly summary
BALDWIN, WI – This was another big week for the Blackhawk Volleyball Team. We faced two great Middle Border opponents playing Osceola away Tuesday, and SCC at home Thursday. Kylee Minder had a really good game for us. She played so tough all the way around against Osceola. It was great to see it all come together for her. Jordyn also had a huge night at the net for us and slowed down their offense by blocking really well at the net. Overall, we played very consistent volleyball. Our passing and defense were the best it’s been, and that makes everything so much easier!
