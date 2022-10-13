ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

DoAbilene! calendar: Homecoming at Cooper

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKKKX_0iXb4jll00

Cooper to honor 1970 grad during homecoming

The Abilene ISD announced Thursday morning that Kenneth Ferguson, a 1970 graduate of Cooper High School, will be honored Friday as the 88th member of the school's Hall of Fame. It is homecoming weekend for Cooper.

He will be presented at 10 a.m. in the CHS auditorium. The assembly also will included introduction of homecoming queen nominees. Performances by student groups also are planned.

Ferguson is a partner in the Austin law firm of Gordon Reese Scully Mansukhani LLP, working in two of the firm's practice groups - drug and medical device and tort and product liability.

Ferguson was president of his senior class and earned his law degree at the University of Texas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy