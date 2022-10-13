Read full article on original website
Related
Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Order Of Jamaica Award
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was among 143 Jamaicans decorated on Monday (Oct. 17) at the country’s National Honours And Awards Ceremony. The ceremony was held at King’s House in Kingston. According to the Jamaica Observer, the newly-minted Emmy winner, 65, was one of ten recipients to receive the nation’s fifth-highest honor, the Order of Jamaica (OJ), given to “citizens of outstanding distinction.”More from VIBE.com'Abbot Elementary' Season 2 Premiere Sees Skyrocketing Ratings First WeekJennifer Hudson And Sheryl Lee Ralph Share Special 'Dreamgirls' MomentQuinta Brunson, Michaela Coel To Be Honored By Women In Film Los Angeles “Well, it is now official! I am...
Sioux City Journal
Reba McEntire finds a different chord in dark 'Big Sky' role
You might say there was a bad woman in Reba McEntire just waiting to come out. Although the Grammy-winning singer has hinted at another side in various acting projects, she gets to embrace a non-Reba quality or two in “Big Sky: Deadly Trails.”. “She’s not a bad person, she’s...
16 Reactions About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
UFC Documentary ‘Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist’ Debuting at Austin Film Festival Before Launching on Fight Pass (EXCLUSIVE)
UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas’s life story will be the subject of “Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist,” a new documentary that will debut at the Austin Film Festival before premiering on Fight Pass, the combat sport’s official streaming service. The film was produced by UFC, which hopes it will be the first of many such projects. “We want to do as many these as we possibly can,” Crowley Sullivan, vice president and general manager of Fight Pass, told Variety. “Throughout the history of this sport there are all kinds of personalities and accomplishments that we want to highlight. There are...
First ‘Creed III’ Trailer Pits Michael B. Jordan Against Jonathan Majors
Michael B. Jordan is back in the ring in the first trailer for MGM’s Creed III. This time around, Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed squares off with actor Jonathan Majors’ Damian. In addition to be the third installment of the franchise, it also had the added pressure for Jordan as his directorial debut.More from The Hollywood Reporter'United States of Al' Producer Mahyad Tousi on Post-Pandemic Directorial Debut 'Remote,' Why World Needs to Get Behind "Rallying Cry" of Iranian ProtestsNetflix Teams With Author Evelyn Skye for Novel Ahead of Millie Bobby Brown's 'Damsel' (Exclusive)Sigourney Weaver Weighs in on Selena Gomez's 'Working Girl'...
‘Alchemy of Souls’ Actor Yoo In-soo Rumored to Join ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2 as Unknown Character
Yoo In-soo, alongside other actors, is reported to join 'The Uncanny Counter' Season 2 as an unknown character. The actor will once again work with 'Alchemy of Souls' co-star Yoo Jun-sang.
Comments / 0