ETOnline.com

'She-Hulk' Star Tatiana Maslany on the Season 1 Finale, Daredevil & the New Hulk in the Family (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show Is This?" Don't read on if you haven't watched!. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season on Thursday with a majorly-meta finale that found Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), literally breaking the fourth wall to reset the things that had gone wrong with her story.
ETOnline.com

'Succession' Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Is Excitedly 'Killing the Opposition'

We may have another year before Succession returns to HBO, but that didn't stop the cable network from debuting new footage of season 4. In an extended look at what’s coming over during the 2022-2023 season, fans were treated to a brief look at undying patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) doing what he does best in the Emmy-winning family drama.
ETOnline.com

Solange Knowles Likes Tweet Alleging Bill Murray 'Put Both His Hands' in Her Hair

Solange Knowles is adding her story to the recent accusations of inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray. The singer-songwriter set Twitter tongues wagging over the weekend when she liked the tweets of TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard, alleging that the "Cranes in the Sky" singer had an uncomfortable run-in with the 72-year-old actor when she made her musical debut on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5, 2016.
ETOnline.com

María Salud Ramírez Caballero, Woman Believed to Have Inspired 'Mama Coco,' Dead at 109

María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman believed to have inspired the character of Mama Coco in Disney Pixar's Coco, has died. Caballero died in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, where she was born on Sept. 16, 1913, TMZ reported, citing Roberto Monroy, the Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican state of Michoacan. She was 109 years old.
ETOnline.com

See Bruce Willis' 'Magic' Summer in Sweet Family Video After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family is looking back on a "magic" summer with the actor following his aphasia diagnosis earlier this year. In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a compilation of summer memories, featuring Bruce and their two daughters, Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 8.
ETOnline.com

Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump Following Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a bumpdate! The former Victoria's Secret model took to her Instagram Stories Saturday to show off her growing baby bump in a slinky blank dress. Tagging the brand, Bumpsuit, Prinsloo zoomed in on her belly while giving her followers a look at her sleek, black outfit. The 34-year-old mother of two paired the look with some black combat boots. Prinsloo was all smiles in the video, her latest pregnancy update since revealing she was expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine, last month.
ETOnline.com

Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)

While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz She's 'Dumb' and Out of His Life After She Throws Her Engagement Ring Away

Big Ed and Liz's nasty fight after what was supposed to be their happy engagement party escalated on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Ed continued to accuse Liz of having a lesbian relationship and said their own troubled relationship was over after she shockingly told him she threw her engagement ring in the bushes after their argument.
ETOnline.com

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'Halloween Ends' Party

The Kardashian family knows how to throw a party, and Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are no different. The newlyweds celebrated the premiere of Halloween Ends, with their own Michael Myers-themed party over the weekend. Kourtney shared several shots of the spooky decorations on her Instagram Stories, starting...
ETOnline.com

'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An Ambulance Takes One Man Away as the OG Women Are Forced to Leave the Beach

Paradise will never be the same after Monday night's episode. During what was likely the most dramatic episode of Bachelor in Paradise ever, one man was taken away via ambulance, another guy left the beach in a huff, a surprise arrival allowed a fan-favorite to stick around, a love triangle finally fell apart -- and that was all before the season's big twist played out.
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Pose Together Following Bombshell Podcast

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez may have just broken the Internet with their new photo. The pic, posted by photographer Tyrell Hampton, on Sunday, shows Justin Bieber's wife and his ex-girlfriend smiling and posing together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. "Plot twist," Hampton captioned the pic.
