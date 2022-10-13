Read full article on original website
'She-Hulk' Star Tatiana Maslany on the Season 1 Finale, Daredevil & the New Hulk in the Family (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for the season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show Is This?" Don't read on if you haven't watched!. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season on Thursday with a majorly-meta finale that found Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), literally breaking the fourth wall to reset the things that had gone wrong with her story.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Preview: A 'Shocking Twist' Raises the OG Women's Spirits
It's not just Bachelor in Paradise's men that are facing a moral dilemma. At the end of Monday's shocking episode of the ABC series, fans learned that, as BiP's guys chat up new women on the beach, the OG ladies will have five new hunky singles to explore a connection with too.
'Succession' Season 4 Sneak Peek: Logan Roy Is Excitedly 'Killing the Opposition'
We may have another year before Succession returns to HBO, but that didn't stop the cable network from debuting new footage of season 4. In an extended look at what’s coming over during the 2022-2023 season, fans were treated to a brief look at undying patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) doing what he does best in the Emmy-winning family drama.
Solange Knowles Likes Tweet Alleging Bill Murray 'Put Both His Hands' in Her Hair
Solange Knowles is adding her story to the recent accusations of inappropriate behavior by Bill Murray. The singer-songwriter set Twitter tongues wagging over the weekend when she liked the tweets of TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard, alleging that the "Cranes in the Sky" singer had an uncomfortable run-in with the 72-year-old actor when she made her musical debut on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 5, 2016.
María Salud Ramírez Caballero, Woman Believed to Have Inspired 'Mama Coco,' Dead at 109
María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman believed to have inspired the character of Mama Coco in Disney Pixar's Coco, has died. Caballero died in her hometown, Santa Fe de la Laguna, where she was born on Sept. 16, 1913, TMZ reported, citing Roberto Monroy, the Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican state of Michoacan. She was 109 years old.
See Bruce Willis' 'Magic' Summer in Sweet Family Video After Aphasia Diagnosis
Bruce Willis' family is looking back on a "magic" summer with the actor following his aphasia diagnosis earlier this year. In a video shared to Instagram on Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a compilation of summer memories, featuring Bruce and their two daughters, Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 8.
Andy Cohen Reacts to Viral Drink Video of Jennifer Aydin and the Gorgas (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen is speaking out about the latest Real Housewives of New Jersey drama. Over the weekend at BravoCon, Jennifer Aydin and her castmate, Melissa Gorga, and her husband, Joe Gorga, got into it in a hotel lobby following a day of Bravo fan-fueled festivities. In a video shared by...
Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump Following Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Behati Prinsloo is giving fans a bumpdate! The former Victoria's Secret model took to her Instagram Stories Saturday to show off her growing baby bump in a slinky blank dress. Tagging the brand, Bumpsuit, Prinsloo zoomed in on her belly while giving her followers a look at her sleek, black outfit. The 34-year-old mother of two paired the look with some black combat boots. Prinsloo was all smiles in the video, her latest pregnancy update since revealing she was expecting baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine, last month.
Selma Blair Exits 'Dancing With the Stars' Due to MRI Results, Delivers One Last Beautiful Dance
Selma Blair is giving her final bow on Dancing With the Stars. On Monday's episode, the Cruel Intentions actress revealed that she could no longer continue the dance competition due to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis. "So, I've been monitored... I had MRIs and the results came back, and...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody's Split From Christine Leads to Healing With Another Wife
As one door closes another might be cracking open on Sister Wives. In Sunday's episode, Kody Brown is once again deep in his feelings about his ex Christine's decision to leave him and move away from the family. "It feels hostile to me. I feel like she's done this as...
Pierce Brosnan Recalls 'Stupid' Comment to Tim Burton That Possibly Cost Him 'Batman'
Pierce Brosnan's role as Dr. Fate in Black Adam isn't the first time he was up for a superhero role. He was also up for Tim Burton's Batman, but a "stupid" comment may have stifled his chances at landing the iconic role. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring...
Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier Join ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast' Special
The Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary celebration special is rounding out its cast! Shania Twain, Martin Short and David Alan Grier have joined the star-studded ensemble for ABC's upcoming live-action/animated special honoring the iconic Disney film, set to air Thursday, Dec. 15. Short will take on the role of...
Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Outlook on Love After Mike Hill Split (Exclusive)
While her marriage is ending, Cynthia Bailey is not giving up on love. "I am a Pieces woman. I'm never going to give up on love," she confirmed to ET's Brice Sander at 2022 BravoCon on Saturday. "I may not get married again, but I will always be on a quest for love. Self-love, you know, the love in my life. Love. You know, for me, everything operates from that space of love and, you know, I’m not going to stop until I find the right one."
'Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja on Robbery Rumors and Toya Bush-Harris Drama (Exclusive)
Trying to mend some fences! Married to Medicine's Anila Sajja is looking to move past the bad blood with Toya Bush-Harris. Anila spoke with ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon 2022 at the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, and she opened up about trying to reach out to her co-star amid a particularly heated feud.
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz She's 'Dumb' and Out of His Life After She Throws Her Engagement Ring Away
Big Ed and Liz's nasty fight after what was supposed to be their happy engagement party escalated on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Ed continued to accuse Liz of having a lesbian relationship and said their own troubled relationship was over after she shockingly told him she threw her engagement ring in the bushes after their argument.
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Address Family Feud and 'Real Housewives' Future (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice just loves, loves, loves, but more than two months after brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorgaskipped her wedding, it seems the siblings have yet to find some peace. When ET's Brice Sander caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her new husband, Louie...
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's 'Halloween Ends' Party
The Kardashian family knows how to throw a party, and Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are no different. The newlyweds celebrated the premiere of Halloween Ends, with their own Michael Myers-themed party over the weekend. Kourtney shared several shots of the spooky decorations on her Instagram Stories, starting...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An Ambulance Takes One Man Away as the OG Women Are Forced to Leave the Beach
Paradise will never be the same after Monday night's episode. During what was likely the most dramatic episode of Bachelor in Paradise ever, one man was taken away via ambulance, another guy left the beach in a huff, a surprise arrival allowed a fan-favorite to stick around, a love triangle finally fell apart -- and that was all before the season's big twist played out.
Tom Felton Reveals Mental Health Struggles, Multiple Secret Rehab Stints in Memoir 'Beyond the Wand'
An unknown side to the actor who played Draco Malfoy. Harry Potter star Tom Felton is opening up like never before in his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. While the 35-year-old British actor certainly gives his readers what they want and...
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Pose Together Following Bombshell Podcast
Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez may have just broken the Internet with their new photo. The pic, posted by photographer Tyrell Hampton, on Sunday, shows Justin Bieber's wife and his ex-girlfriend smiling and posing together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. "Plot twist," Hampton captioned the pic.
