Blackstone Whale Trades For October 18
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
Carvana Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana. Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.
$6 Million Bet On This This Stock? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Gold futures traded slightly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Expert Ratings for UiPath
UiPath PATH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $19.34 versus the current price of UiPath at $12.51, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated UiPath...
Looking Into Applied Materials's Recent Short Interest
Applied Materials's AMAT short percent of float has risen 12.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.03 million shares sold short, which is 1.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
Where Howmet Aerospace Stands With Analysts
Howmet Aerospace HWM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $38.5 versus the current price of Howmet Aerospace at $32.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Masco
Within the last quarter, Masco MAS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Masco has an average price target of $61.25 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $46.00.
Tesla Earnings Preview
Tesla TSLA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tesla will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03. Tesla bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor. Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened...
Analyst Ratings for The RealReal
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on The RealReal REAL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
$1000 Invested In Alaska Air Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Alaska Air Gr ALK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.46%. Currently, Alaska Air Gr has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion. Buying $1000 In ALK: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALK stock...
A Bearish Sign Appears On W.P. Carey's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of W.P. Carey WPC. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over DTE Energy's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of DTE Energy DTE. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
USA Compression Partners: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from USA Compression Partners USAC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share. On Friday, USA Compression Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 52.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
