October teacher, staff member of the month

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. “Mr. King runs our music programs with excellence and spends time making sure that our band is well prepared and conditioned to represent our school with excellence,” said Robin Netherton, Vinemont High School Principal. “I have never seen an organization run better than our band,” said Netherton.
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan

CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us.   Matthew 25: 40-45 reads:  “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’  “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Vehicle crashes into Rainsville shopping center

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle crashed into the side of a Rainsville shopping center on Oct. 14, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries. According to the Rainsville Police Department, the wreck happened around 12:30 p.m. The incident caused damage to Cloud Z Vape and Smoke and Beautifully Bronzed, but no one inside the building was hurt.
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman

Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
Fall festivals and Halloween events

CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com.   Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29  Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
