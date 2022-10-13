Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
wdhn.com
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – 15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro. “We have recently gotten the possible diagnosis of ALS, so we are still searching for answers and...
wdhn.com
A place where kids can be kids: Sensory-friendly gym opens in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A sensory-friendly kid’s gym opened its doors in Huntsville on Saturday. We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym owners Vanessa and Joaquin Tucker said they wanted a place where their two sons, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, could play together. “Our...
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
cullmantribune.com
October teacher, staff member of the month
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. “Mr. King runs our music programs with excellence and spends time making sure that our band is well prepared and conditioned to represent our school with excellence,” said Robin Netherton, Vinemont High School Principal. “I have never seen an organization run better than our band,” said Netherton.
Inmate killed after ‘assault’ at Alabama prison
One inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed following an inmate-on-inmate assault on Saturday.
WAFF
Huntsville man indicted for August 2020 murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 53-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury in September for murder after a shooting in August 2020. Etoy Lasean Love was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly shooting and killing Brandon Moore. Love’s bond was set at $75,000.
altoday.com
Cullman man on his way to care for stray cat receives free car from Good Samaritan
CULLMAN, Ala. – The book of Matthew is often cited from the pulpit on Sunday mornings, reminding followers of God to care for one another and not turn a blind eye to those in need around us. Matthew 25: 40-45 reads: “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry, and you gave me...
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer murder trial gets underway
The jury trial for a man accused of killing two women and a 7-year-old boy in Guntersville over four years ago is expected to begin on Monday morning.
Vehicle crashes into Alabama shopping center, 1 injured
Rainsville police say one person was injured on Friday when a van crashed into the side of a shopping center. According to police, the incident happened at 12:25 p.m. in the 800 block of Main Street West. A minivan in the drive thru line at Rainsville Drugs accelerated into the...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WAFF
southerntorch.com
FP Mourns Loss of Beloved Businessman
Michael Shan Bruce - November 7, 1970 – October 12, 2022. Fort Payne, Ala --Michael Shan Bruce was born and raised in Fort Payne, Alabama where he graduated from Fort Payne High School. Michael attended Jacksonville State University where he met his beloved wife Angela. The two moved back to Fort Payne where Michael ran his father’s grocery business. The grocery business ran deep in his blood.
Fall festivals and Halloween events
CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle near a business in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say they were called to a business on Jonathan Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews took the person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say they are expected to […]
WAAY-TV
'I am blessed that I am alive': Scottsboro teen shares survival story after vicious torture, attack
A Scottsboro teen shot and seriously injured in December is speaking out for the first time, sharing her story of survival. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made in connection to the brutal crime, but they say it's an ongoing investigation. The victim, 19-year-old...
11 arrested after 30 grams of crack cocaine, sawed-off shotgun found in Athens
11 people were arrested after deputies found crack cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a home in Athens.
