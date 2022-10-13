20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit

One of the biggest rivalries in Tennessee will take place Friday when The Riverdale Warriors take on the Oakland Patriots . I got a chance to interview Caleb Herring this week as we get ready for this classic matchup. Caleb is Riverdale’s leader, a Tennessee Vols commit, and the number one ranked high school player in Tennessee. You can tell this means something to him, and even more so this year with it being his senior campaign.

As you will hear in the video interview below, Halloween is Caleb’s favorite movie. This seemed absolutely perfect to me, because that movie is about a towering, unstoppable, force, stalking its prey which is exactly how Herring plays at six foot six. The only difference is that Michael Meyers is pure evil, and I don’t think Caleb has a mean bone in his body from what I could tell after our short interaction. However, if you are an opposing quarterback, you should be very afraid. While watching his highlights if you imagine you are listening to John Carpenters theme , it fits almost too well.

