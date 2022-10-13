ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Several WNC districts to share $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday announced $30.1 million for clean school bus replacements, and some of that money is coming to Western North Carolina. The money comes from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program. The money will be distributed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to fund 161 new school buses. Seven rural and suburban counties in WNC will get hundreds of thousands in funding.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

January 2023 trial date set for Madison Cawthorn following Charlotte airport gun citation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina's congressman is once again making headlines after an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport occurred in April. WSOC-TV reports a trial date of Jan. 13, 2023 has been set for Representative Madison Cawthorn (NC-11) after authorities say the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded handgun in his bag on April 26, 2022. The outgoing congressman was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a misdemeanor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Operation Stop Arm: Troopers crack down on traffic violations around school zones, buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're seeing extra law enforcement on the roadways this week, don't be alarmed -- "Operation Stop Arm" is underway. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers will be "aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations" in and around school zones and school bus stops from Oct. 17 through Oct. 21 as part of a statewide initiative.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is now debt free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have announced that the final payment on the agency's highway bounds have been made. The agency can now save money on future interest payments and that money can be reinvested into ongoing projects. The SCDOT becomes one of the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask for more of state's evidence ahead of murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, the former Lowcountry lawyer charged with the killings of his wife and son in June of 2021, are asking a judge to compel the state to overturn more of its evidence ahead of the January 2023 murder trial. Murdaugh's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy