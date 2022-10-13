ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

First National Bank Alaska announces Pat Pitney to join Board of Directors

First National Bank logo via their website: https://www.fnbalaska.com/. Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - First National Bank Alaska announced University of Alaska President Pat Pitney as the newest addition to the bank’s Board of Directors. Since 1922, First National serves the financial needs of Alaskans with 28 locations in 19 communities...
Governor Dunleavy to introduce bill addressing Illicit Fentanyl, Drug Dealers

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy on Monday announced that he will present the Legislature with a crime bill next session to target the fentanyl crisis in Alaska. Under the proposal, if a person dies as a result of ingesting a controlled substance, the individual that sold or distributed that controlled substance can be charged with Murder in the Second Degree.
Alaska Legislators praise renaming Suicide Peak to Celebrate the Value of Life

"North Suicide Peak. Chugach State Park, Chugach Mountains, Alaska" by Paxson Woelber is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Last week, members of the Alaska Legislature sent a letter to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names expressing their support for renaming North and South Suicide Peaks to North and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex.
