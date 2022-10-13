Read full article on original website
‘Disgusted With Our Legal System’: Parkland Families Outraged By Verdict in School Shooting Case
Parents of victims killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School vented their frustration Thursday following a jury’s decision to show mercy to killer Nikolas Cruz. At least one of the 12 Broward County jurors tasked with deciding whether Cruz should spend life in prison without...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Grand Theft at Coral Glades High School
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 5 – October 11, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
Women’s Rights in Iran: Coral Springs Author and Activist Takes a Deeper Look
I am Darya Hodaei, an Iranian American author and activist of Azerbaijani Turk ethnicity and a current resident of Coral Springs. I would like to share my thoughts and personal experience on the recent developments in Iran, where brave Iranian women have risen to demand their rights. A continuous wave...
Commissioner Shawn Cerra Discusses Municipal Issues Ahead of Seat 2 Election
As the November 8th election day approaches, races for governor, senator, and congressional representatives are gaining steam. Amidst the high-profile races, voters will also decide who will represent them on Seat 2 of the Coral Springs City Commission. Ahead of Election Day, Coral Springs Talk reached out to both candidates,...
Coral Springs, Parkland Parents Attend School District Meeting on Possible Boundary Changes to MSD
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting, with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15
Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
Coral Springs Mom Hosts First ‘Motherhood Village Summit’ Oct. 22
When Nicole Cumberbatch gave birth to her son in 2017, she struggled with finding a balance between her corporate career identity, postpartum anxiety, and a life with a newborn. While looking for answers, she created a podcast called Mamas Know Best, We Got Something to Say, which later became The...
J.P. Taravella Boys Swimming Places Fourth in BCAA Championship
J.P. Taravella boys’ swim team was terrific on Saturday in the Broward County Athletic Association Championship, coming in fourth place at the Coral Springs Aquatic Center. The Trojans also had the chance to recognize their seniors Savannah Dailey, Matthew Matos, Santiago Ballesteros, Mason Green, RJ Martin, Mercy McLemore, and Darrin Jennings.
Crucial Water District Vote Affecting Coral Springs and Parkland Residents on November 8 Ballot
Water districts like the Coral Springs Improvement District encourage residents to vote no to maintain the status quo. As Election Day approaches, voters are faced with making their choice for commission, congress, senate, and governor. However, one measure on the ballot would effect proposed changes to water districts in Coral Springs and Parkland.
Candidate Rep. Dan Daley Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election
Last November, Rep. Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs) joined with others to call on congress to increase support for Florida’s National Guard. As Election Day approaches and voters prepare to make their choice for commission, congress, senate, and governor, State House District 96 will also be on the ballot with incumbent Rep. Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs) facing off against political newcomer Jenna Hague on Nov. 8.
Coral Springs Collecting Essential Supplies For Hurricane Relief
The city of Coral Springs is collecting supplies for up to 2,000 first responders and volunteers in need of essential goods on Florida’s west coast, officials said. The workers, deployed from across the state in the wake of Hurricane Ian, are helping with the rescue, recovery, infrastructure, and humanitarian efforts in the state’s storm-battered communities.
Annual Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Poker Night Gala Oct. 20
After three years of virtual pandemic zoom parties, Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber’s 2022 annual gala recognizing outstanding local leaders will resume in person. Held on October 20, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs at 5:30 p.m., this year’s theme is poker night, where attendees can...
4 Coral Springs Girls Volleyball Teams Compete in Opening Round of District Tournament
With the girls’ volleyball District Tournament underway, four Coral Springs teams were in action on Monday, with one team advancing to the semifinals. Coral Springs Charter, who came into the tournament as the two seed after going 14-4 this season, picked up a 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 over Dreyfoos School of the Arts win to move to the Semifinals.
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
J.P. Taravella Student Government Holds Free ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event for Community
J.P. Taravella High School is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event, and parents, kids, and neighbors are welcome to attend. On Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the JPT student government invites the community to its first-ever Trunk or Treat, where kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while strolling from vehicle to vehicle, collecting candy just as they would door-to-door.
Coral Springs High School Air Force JROTC Competes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas
The Coral Springs High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps competed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Sept. 24, where over 50 cadets took part in an Army competition — while being the only Air Force School. There were five events, with the first being a 5k team...
Chief Bradley McKeone Updates Coral Springs Residents for Oct. 2022
A Message from Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone. As we start the month of October, I cannot help but think of all of those impacted by Hurricane Ian just a few days ago. The City of Coral Springs is fortunate to have been spared the most devastating effects of...
Coral Springs Social Studies Teacher Honored for Inventive Work
Annejeanette Washington Collins, a social studies teacher at Ramblewood Middle School, has won a prestigious teaching award for her innovative work in the classroom. Collins was named winner of the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida Social Studies Teacher of the Year for Middle School award, Broward County Public Schools announced Monday.
9 Employees from Coral Springs Deployed to Assist With Hurricane Ian Recovery
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Coral Springs is stepping help to help Floridians on the state’s west coast. The city confirmed Friday that nine employees are deployed throughout Southwest, West-Central, and Central Florida, helping recover from Hurricane Ian, the strongest storm to strike the region since Hurricane Charley in 2004.
