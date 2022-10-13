ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15

Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

J.P. Taravella Boys Swimming Places Fourth in BCAA Championship

J.P. Taravella boys’ swim team was terrific on Saturday in the Broward County Athletic Association Championship, coming in fourth place at the Coral Springs Aquatic Center. The Trojans also had the chance to recognize their seniors Savannah Dailey, Matthew Matos, Santiago Ballesteros, Mason Green, RJ Martin, Mercy McLemore, and Darrin Jennings.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Candidate Rep. Dan Daley Discusses Issues Ahead of State House District 96 Election

Last November, Rep. Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs) joined with others to call on congress to increase support for Florida’s National Guard. As Election Day approaches and voters prepare to make their choice for commission, congress, senate, and governor, State House District 96 will also be on the ballot with incumbent Rep. Dan Daley (D-Coral Springs) facing off against political newcomer Jenna Hague on Nov. 8.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Collecting Essential Supplies For Hurricane Relief

The city of Coral Springs is collecting supplies for up to 2,000 first responders and volunteers in need of essential goods on Florida’s west coast, officials said. The workers, deployed from across the state in the wake of Hurricane Ian, are helping with the rescue, recovery, infrastructure, and humanitarian efforts in the state’s storm-battered communities.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

J.P. Taravella Student Government Holds Free ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event for Community

J.P. Taravella High School is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event, and parents, kids, and neighbors are welcome to attend. On Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the JPT student government invites the community to its first-ever Trunk or Treat, where kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes while strolling from vehicle to vehicle, collecting candy just as they would door-to-door.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Social Studies Teacher Honored for Inventive Work

Annejeanette Washington Collins, a social studies teacher at Ramblewood Middle School, has won a prestigious teaching award for her innovative work in the classroom. Collins was named winner of the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida Social Studies Teacher of the Year for Middle School award, Broward County Public Schools announced Monday.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

