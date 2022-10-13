With the girls’ volleyball District Tournament underway, four Coral Springs teams were in action on Monday, with one team advancing to the semifinals. Coral Springs Charter, who came into the tournament as the two seed after going 14-4 this season, picked up a 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 over Dreyfoos School of the Arts win to move to the Semifinals.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO