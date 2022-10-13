Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
charlestondaily.net
Folly Beach was named one of America’s Top 25 Hippie Hideouts
Alot.com has named its 25 Top Hippie Hideouts in the United States and our beloved Folly Beach made the list. “Charleston, South Carolina might be the most famous trendy city in the state, but if you want a real hippie experience, you’re going to want to travel a few miles south of the city to the town of Folly Beach. This place is so far out that you might not even realize you’re still in South Carolina!
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
abcnews4.com
Actor Woody Harrelson enjoys bowling in downtown Charleston during break from movie shoot
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Everyone has heard the stereotype that White Men Can't Jump, but can they bowl?. Woody Harrelson headed to The Alley in downtown Charleston Thursday and Friday to give it a go. Past Coverage: Big-name stars head to the Isle of Palms for filming of 'Suncoast'
Today Show’s Al Roker spotted at family wedding in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It was a celebratory occasion for Today Show co-host Al Roker who attended a family wedding in Charleston over the weekend. Roker and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, attended their niece’s wedding ceremony at the Lake House at Bulow on Johns Island. After the...
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
charlestondaily.net
Announcing the Grand Opening of Sommba Cocina & Cellar, a coastal Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant coming to Mount Pleasant, SC
The culinary and beverage team behind upscale Italian eatery SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar is excited to announce their new concept Sommba Cocina & Cellar, a coastal Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and wine bar. Opening early November at 1710 Shoremeade Road, Sommba will serve shareable small plates, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive selection of fine wine.
foxcharleston.com
Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest Comes to Ireland’s Own!
Lowcountry bartenders are vying for a coveted title! Find out more on how they’ll be showing off their skills as they compete for the tile of Charleston’s Fastest Bartender. We catch up with the competition’s founder and commissioner, Billy Reilly, and Ireland’s Own bartender, Jess Majewski.
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
violetskyadventures.com
Tour the Joseph Manigault House
Nearly demolished in 1920 to pave the way for a gas station, the Joseph Manigault House is a beautifully restored 19th century home. Among many of Charleston’s iconic mansions, this house stands out for its unique Adam style architecture. About. Joseph Manigault’s brother Gabriel had studied architecture extensively in...
McClellanville residents say mosquitoes are out of control after Hurricane Ian
McClellanville, S.C. (WCBD)- People who live near the Francis Marion National Forest are concerned about the amount of mosquitos that are in their communities after Hurricane Ian came through the Lowcountry. “You fight to get into your car. You fight to get into your home. You fight to get into your place of work or […]
live5news.com
Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates. The organization is offering three extra days to sign up for the program for those unable to sign up because of the storm. Sign-ups will be held...
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
live5news.com
‘They’re everywhere’: McClellanville seeing high numbers of mosquitoes
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the McClellanville area say mosquitoes are becoming a real frustration as Charleston County works to get their volume under control. Jon Loveland, the assistant manager for the Charleston County Mosquito Program, says they’re getting calls countywide, but McClellanville is the worst spot...
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
beckersasc.com
$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina
Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C. The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier. The outpatient facility is...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
counton2.com
CPD searching for missing person last seen at JI restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who did not return home from a James Island restaurant. According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17. Hyams is about 5’11” and 160...
