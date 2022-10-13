ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

charlestondaily.net

Folly Beach was named one of America’s Top 25 Hippie Hideouts

Alot.com has named its 25 Top Hippie Hideouts in the United States and our beloved Folly Beach made the list. “Charleston, South Carolina might be the most famous trendy city in the state, but if you want a real hippie experience, you’re going to want to travel a few miles south of the city to the town of Folly Beach. This place is so far out that you might not even realize you’re still in South Carolina!
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Announcing the Grand Opening of Sommba Cocina & Cellar, a coastal Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant coming to Mount Pleasant, SC

The culinary and beverage team behind upscale Italian eatery SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar is excited to announce their new concept Sommba Cocina & Cellar, a coastal Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and wine bar. Opening early November at 1710 Shoremeade Road, Sommba will serve shareable small plates, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive selection of fine wine.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
foxcharleston.com

Charleston’s Fastest Bartender Contest Comes to Ireland’s Own!

Lowcountry bartenders are vying for a coveted title! Find out more on how they’ll be showing off their skills as they compete for the tile of Charleston’s Fastest Bartender. We catch up with the competition’s founder and commissioner, Billy Reilly, and Ireland’s Own bartender, Jess Majewski.
CHARLESTON, SC
violetskyadventures.com

Tour the Joseph Manigault House

Nearly demolished in 1920 to pave the way for a gas station, the Joseph Manigault House is a beautifully restored 19th century home. Among many of Charleston’s iconic mansions, this house stands out for its unique Adam style architecture. About. Joseph Manigault’s brother Gabriel had studied architecture extensively in...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Salvation Army announces Angel Tree make-up dates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Salvation Army will hold make-up days for their Angel Tree signups after Hurricane Ian impacted the original dates. The organization is offering three extra days to sign up for the program for those unable to sign up because of the storm. Sign-ups will be held...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘They’re everywhere’: McClellanville seeing high numbers of mosquitoes

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the McClellanville area say mosquitoes are becoming a real frustration as Charleston County works to get their volume under control. Jon Loveland, the assistant manager for the Charleston County Mosquito Program, says they’re getting calls countywide, but McClellanville is the worst spot...
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
iheart.com

NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
beckersasc.com

$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C. The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier. The outpatient facility is...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD searching for missing person last seen at JI restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a man who did not return home from a James Island restaurant. According to CPD, Andrew Hyams was reported missing by his family on October 17. Hyams is about 5’11” and 160...
CHARLESTON, SC

