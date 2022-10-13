ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 378: Another disappointing loss for Wisconsin Football + Transfer Portal Takeaways

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got plenty of things to discuss, none of them good. To start, we talk about the multiple departures for Wisconsin football as three more Badgers head for the transfer portal since our last recording in the likes of Logan Brown, Markus Allen, and Stephan Bracey.
Wisconsin Football: Stephan Bracey enters transfer portal

It’s been a tough week for Wisconsin football as three players had hit the transfer portal coming into today in Deacon Hill, Logan Brown, and Markus Allen. Now, a fourth has hit the portal in junior wideout Stephan Bracey. For those unfamiliar, the transfer portal opens for 30 days...
Wisconsin Football: Wideout Markus Allen enters transfer portal

Last week, the Badgers had some players hit the transfer portal as quarterback Deacon Hill announced his intentions to transfer and lineman Logan Brown also entered the portal after his dismissal from the team. On Sunday, Wisconsin was hit with another transfer as wideout Markus Allen announced his intentions to enter the portal as well. For those unfamiliar, the transfer portal opens for 30 days if a coach is fired mid-season which is why you are seeing so many at this point in time.
Game Thread: Wisconsin Football at Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers hit the road again this week to take on a struggling Michigan State team. The Badgers come in 3-3 while the Spartans come in 2-4, losers of four straight. Can the Badgers keep the momentum rolling? Let us know as the comments are now OPEN. (Short thread...
QUICK RECAP: Wisconsin faulters in overtime

Sixty minutes of regulation was not enough to settle the match-up between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 conference) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3 conference), as the Spartans prevailed, following two overtime periods, 34-28. Wisconsin was able to match the Spartans, who opened overtime with a 25-yard touchdown pass...
