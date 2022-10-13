ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT to dedicate new Cornette Library courtyard statue

By Cat Keenan
 5 days ago
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced that a statue of poet Robert Frost, recently installed in front of the Cornette Library, will be dedicated in honor of former WT President James P. and Mary Elizabeth Cornette during an event on Oct. 20.

The statue, which depicts Frost penning the poem, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” will be dedicated in the Cornettes’ honor at the Texas Poets’ Corner event at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 in the courtyard.

The statue is a work of George Lundeen of Loveland, Colo., according to WT, whose works have been installed at university campuses across the country.

“Robert Frost was a favorite poet of President Cornette, who in fact was a Frost scholar,” said Shawna Kennedy-Witthar, Cornette Library director. “We plan to add more sculptures in this courtyard, and having one dedicated to our library’s namesakes seemed like the natural place to start.”

As noted by WT in the announcement, the Cornette Library opened in 1974. The Texas Poets’ Corner was established in 2003. The Poets’ Corner and the library both were described as a way for WT to provide access to intellectual resources, insight, and wisdom.

