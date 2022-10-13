Read full article on original website
abrdn Global Infr's Ex-Dividend Date Is Friday, Here's What You Need To Know
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from abrdn Global Infr ASGI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Friday, abrdn Global Infr will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Juniper Networks
Within the last quarter, Juniper Networks JNPR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $31.11 versus the current price of Juniper Networks at $27.455, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
16 Analysts Have This to Say About Global Payments
Within the last quarter, Global Payments GPN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Global Payments has an average price target of $152.5 with a high of $194.00 and a low of $130.00.
Looking Into Applied Materials's Recent Short Interest
Applied Materials's AMAT short percent of float has risen 12.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.03 million shares sold short, which is 1.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Earnings Preview: Crown Castle International Corporation
Crown Castle International Corporation CCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crown Castle International Corporation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Crown Castle International Corporation bulls will hope to...
$2 Million Bet On Tricida? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
LGL Group LGL - P/E: 1.85. Canaan has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.6, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.5. Silicon Motion Technology has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.88, which has increased by 9.3% compared to Q1, which was 1.72. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.33%, which has decreased by 0.63% from 2.96% last quarter.
Trade Desk Touts A 'Long Growth Runway,' Expect Market Share Gains: Analyst
Trade Desk Inc. TTD, a demand-side platform (DSP) and leader in connected television (CTV), is expected to grow its market share while maintaining EBITDA margins of around 40% going ahead, according to Morgan Stanley MS. The Trade Desk Analyst: Matthew Cost initiated coverage of the Ventura, California-based company with an...
Key Cannabis Exec Changes You Need To Know About: Turning Point's New CEO, Ayr Wellness' New Pres & More
Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB has tapped a long-tenured company executive Graham Purdy as CEO and board director following Yavor Efremov's resignation, less than a year following his appointment. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Purdy served as the company's chief operating officer since 2019. Since joining TPB in 2004,...
Here's Why Polygon Coin May Outperform Bitcoin In Near Term
Several major cryptocurrencies continue to gain more ground as the overall market witnessed a relief rally. However, the polygon coin seems ahead of the market as it has gained 135 in the last five days. Furthermore, it seems this rally is backed by fundamental perks like several partnerships and integrations. How far will MATIC/USD buyers take this rally?
Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Albertsons Companies Inc ACI reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.5% to $17.92 billion, beating the consensus of $17.72 billion. Identical sales increased by 7.4%. Digital sales increased 36%. Gross profit increased 6.1% Y/Y to $5 billion. Gross profit margin contracted 70 bps to 27.9%. Selling and administrative expenses increased...
Consumers Are Demanding More From Cannabis Companies — Here's What Some Are Looking For
The cannabis industry has undergone drastic changes in recent years, and as marijuana becomes more mainstream, consumers are demanding more from cannabis companies. No longer are the days when consumers will settle for a plastic zip lock bag of questionable quality and purity underground weed — they want choices that reflect their lifestyle and values.
Can You Really Invest In Real Estate With Just $10?
Some things clearly seem too good to be true. For obvious reasons, they get a bad rap. More often than not, they reveal how “not good” they are after they hit the first snag. However, this isn’t the case all the time. Scurvy was solved with a...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Procter & Gamble Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Procter & Gamble PG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 91.33 cents per share. On Thursday, Procter & Gamble will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 91.33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
