Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Arizona Attorney General’s office asks for federal investigation of conservative nonprofit True the Vote
The Arizona Attorney General’s office has asked for a federal investigation related to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by the conservative nonprofit True the Vote, which claims to be trying to expose voter fraud. An investigator in Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office, Reginald Grigsby, said in...
KEYT
Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87
WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. attorney general during President Jimmy Carter’s administration, Benjamin R. Civiletti, has died at age 87. The current attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced the death of his former boss and hailed what he called Civiletti’s “skill, integrity and dedication.” The Baltimore Sun reports that Civiletti died Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Maryland. In the Carter administration, Civiletti often dealt with politically delicate cases, including investigations of presidential brother Billy Carter’s dealings with Libya, influence buying by South Korean agents and allegations of cocaine use by two Carter aides. Civiletti later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys.
KEYT
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump’s regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and — if they followed usual practice — Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency,...
KEYT
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again. “We’re in a position in the very near future to call the...
KEYT
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In a statement to...
KEYT
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — U.S. Senator Mike Lee has used a debate with his challenger Monday evening to try to draw a distinction between his record and former President Donald Trump’s. Lee is locked in a competitive race against independent Evan McMullin, hoping to win a third-term representing Utah in the U.S. Senate. The election has taken shape as a referendum on the direction Trump has taken the GOP. McMullin is attempting to harness anti-Trump sentiment, while Lee is attacking the direction President Joe Biden has taken the nation. Lee’s efforts to put space between his voting record and Trump’s stances depart from his past messaging as the election nears.
KEYT
Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson‘s Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for “legal consulting,” including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
KEYT
Five takeaways from the second Ohio Senate debate
The second Ohio Senate debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance was a personal and combative affair, with each candidate repeatedly questioning the other’s character. The heated nature highlighted just how crucial this race has become as Republicans look to defend the seat and win control of...
KEYT
Biden to promise abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters
President Joe Biden on Tuesday is poised to make a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee...
KEYT
China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party’s national congress held every five years, the party’s Committee for Discipline and Inspection said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment. Xi Jinping, now seeking a third term as party leader, has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his decade in power. Xi’s anti-graft campaign is largely popular with the public but at times has been seen as a way of sidelining political rivals and enforcing surveillance over society as a whole.
KEYT
French company to pay nearly $778 million as part of plea deal to US charge of providing support to ISIS
French cement company Lafarge SA is paying a financial penalty of nearly $778 million and pleading guilty to a US federal count of conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and another terrorist organization. It is an unprecedented corporate prosecution under the material support of terrorism law, according to the...
KEYT
Republicans press Biden administration on use of Chinese comms equipment near US military installations
Top Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are pressing the Biden administration on the use of Chinese-made telecommunications equipment near sensitive US military installations, in a signal of what the powerful committee may pursue if the GOP claims the House in November. Rep. James Comer, the ranking member, and Rep....
KEYT
Political mood tilts in Republicans’ favor with economy and inflation top of mind three weeks from midterms
The economy and inflation are the dominant issues three weeks out from the midterm congressional elections, challenging Democrats’ chances of maintaining control of Congress, according to a string of new polls released in the last few days. Widespread impressions of the economy as bad and worsening, combined with dissatisfaction...
KEYT
John Fetterman said he’s ‘always supported’ fracking — he previously said ‘I don’t’ and ‘never have’
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman said in a national television interview last week that he has always supported fracking in his state, but in 2018 Fetterman said he never supported the industry and “never” will. The comments are part of a long and often contradictory series of...
KEYT
Treasury Department launches assessment of how extreme weather is increasing insurance rates
The Treasury Department announced on Tuesday it is launching an assessment of worsening extreme weather and its impact on the cost of insurance. As climate change is making storms stronger and more destructive, Treasury officials told CNN they want to take a hard look at how climate-related disasters are driving up insurance rates around the country.
Comments / 0