Delaware State

Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. attorney general during President Jimmy Carter’s administration, Benjamin R. Civiletti, has died at age 87. The current attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced the death of his former boss and hailed what he called Civiletti’s “skill, integrity and dedication.” The Baltimore Sun reports that Civiletti died Sunday evening of Parkinson’s at his home in Lutherville, Maryland. In the Carter administration, Civiletti often dealt with politically delicate cases, including investigations of presidential brother Billy Carter’s dealings with Libya, influence buying by South Korean agents and allegations of cocaine use by two Carter aides. Civiletti later became one of the nation’s most expensive private attorneys.
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate

OREM, Utah (AP) — U.S. Senator Mike Lee has used a debate with his challenger Monday evening to try to draw a distinction between his record and former President Donald Trump’s. Lee is locked in a competitive race against independent Evan McMullin, hoping to win a third-term representing Utah in the U.S. Senate. The election has taken shape as a referendum on the direction Trump has taken the GOP. McMullin is attempting to harness anti-Trump sentiment, while Lee is attacking the direction President Joe Biden has taken the nation. Lee’s efforts to put space between his voting record and Trump’s stances depart from his past messaging as the election nears.
UTAH STATE
Ron Johnson’s campaign paid law firm associated with January 6 false elector scheme for ‘recount consulting,’ per FEC records

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson‘s Senate campaign has paid over $20,000 to a Wisconsin-based law firm that played a role in former President Donald Trump‘s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, paying the firm for “legal consulting,” including efforts for a possible recount, Federal Election Commission records show.
WISCONSIN STATE
Five takeaways from the second Ohio Senate debate

The second Ohio Senate debate between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance was a personal and combative affair, with each candidate repeatedly questioning the other’s character. The heated nature highlighted just how crucial this race has become as Republicans look to defend the seat and win control of...
OHIO STATE
China party says nearly 5 million members probed for graft

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party says it has investigated almost 5 million members for possible corruption over the last decade, with formal criminal cases brought against 553. At a briefing Monday on the sidelines of the party’s national congress held every five years, the party’s Committee for Discipline and Inspection said 207,000 party officials in total had been handed some form of punishment. Xi Jinping, now seeking a third term as party leader, has made fighting corruption a hallmark of his decade in power. Xi’s anti-graft campaign is largely popular with the public but at times has been seen as a way of sidelining political rivals and enforcing surveillance over society as a whole.

