Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket
They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
Maine school district reverses decision to lower classroom temperatures to 65 degrees
JAY, Maine — How cold is too cold? One superintendent floated the idea of lowering the temperature in the classroom to 65 degrees but that didn't go over too well. "I mean, we're just trying to look at different things that we can do to save money," said Scott Albert, superintendent of RSU 73.
Town of Somerville
The Town of Somerville is currently accepting bids for 2 tax acquired properties:. Please contact the Somerville Town Office for more information or to obtain a bid packet, Mondays & Wednesdays 9am-6pm, 207-549-3828 or online at www.somervillemaine.org Sealed Bids are due by 5:30pm November 2, 2022.
Avesta Housing preparing to open residential complex for asylum seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Avesta Housing is preparing to open a new apartment complex intended for asylum seekers. The facility, on Westbrook Street in South Portland, will include 52 units, and the nonprofit housing developer hopes families can begin moving into their new homes in November. "I think we're...
Maine program aims to help small towns electrify heat in public buildings
The Town of Norridgewock equipped its public library and other city buildings with heat pumps, but a local official acknowledges small towns face unique barriers in electrification. Photo by Jamie Dacyczyn via Energy News Network. A new grant program in Maine aims to help accelerate the transition to electric heat...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Malcolm Sewall Oliver
Malcolm Sewall Oliver, 82, passed away at his home in Jefferson on Oct. 15, 2022. Malcolm was born June 30, 1940 in Damariscotta Mills, the son of William Joshua Oliver and Minnie Reeves Oliver. He grew up in Newcastle and attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy. In the summer...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
Multiple Maine counties to receive grant funding from DOJ
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Department of Justice has announced more than $139 million in grant funding to help with community policing nationwide. The money will provide direct funding to 180 law enforcement agencies allowing them to hire nearly 1,000 additional full-time people. Five Maine departments are among the recipients.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
Exceptional Art at Maine Art Gallery’s Final Show of the Season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. “Made in Maine”, the last show of the season at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset, is worth a look. All of the art in the show, which runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 22, has been created by Maine Art Gallery members who were drawn to the gallery from areas of Maine well beyond Wiscasset.
Conservation District Announces Wildflower Seed Fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser – – native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Whether seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
WEX lays off 150 workers, including 30 in Maine
The payment technology company WEX Inc. is laying off 150 workers, including about 30 in Maine. The company, which is headquartered in Portland, says the decision is not related to business performance or economic conditions, but is intended as a reorganization to position WEX for "its next phase of growth."
Healthy Lincoln County to Host Discussion Project
Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council, will be offering a fall discussion project to gather community members to talk about things that matter in Lincoln County. The goal of these discussions is to foster real connectedness among the individuals participating and to think about what these...
Edward ‘Ed’ Strausberg
A memorial gathering for Edward “Ed” Strausberg, who passed away on Nov. 2, 2021, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post #42 in Damariscotta. Ed loved telling stories, so please come prepared to share one of your favorite stories of him if you are willing.
Characters of the County: Bristol Lawyer and Lobsterman Wants to Play Music
Bristol lawyer and lobsterman Nathaniel “Nat” Hussey started playing piano and guitar when he was 6 years old and that has been a driving motivation throughout his life. “I’m still that 6-year-old kid who thinks ‘this is cool, you can pick this thing up and make a cool sound with it,’” Hussey said during an interview at his Damariscotta law office on Tuesday, Oct. 11. “I wanted to do that from early on.”
Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames
VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
