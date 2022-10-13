SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO