Veritas est Mortuus
4d ago
Very sad for both families. Delaware's roadways have NEVER been more unsafe than they are today... I hope both families find forgiveness & solace - & in no exclusive order.
WBOC
Updated: Driver Identified In Connection to Burglary
SALISBURY, Md.- A suspect has been identified in connection to a burglary, after he drove away in a truck when police pulled him over Monday. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says they pulled a truck over and a detective attempted to arrest the driver, he got into the truck and drove away. The truck sped down Bi-State Blvd. Police gave chase, but the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
Teen Busted During Traffic Stop Following Fatal Midday Shooting In Maryland: State Police
A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal midday shooting of a Maryland man over the weekend, state police announced. Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, is facing multiple murder charges for his role in the shooting of 34-year-old Kamron Michael Lewis on Saturday, Oct. 15.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
dsp.delaware.gov
Suspect Arrested in Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Firearms
Delaware State Police arrested Judy Goddard, 52, of Camden Wyoming, DE, on multiple charges after she was located inside of a stolen vehicle on Saturday afternoon. On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m., troopers responded to Royal Farms located at 5456 North DuPont Highway, Dover, DE for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported that a blue 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, stolen out of Maryland, was parked in the Royal Farms parking lot. Upon troopers’ arrival, the Silverado was located attempting to leave the parking lot. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and took the operator identified as Judy Goddard into custody without incident. A computer inquiry confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Caroline County, Maryland. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two stolen firearms, stolen power tools, drug paraphernalia, and approximately 1.12 grams of Methamphetamine.
WBOC
Two Men Arrested After Robbing Man in Rehoboth
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Two men were arrested after they robbed a man leaving a convenience store Saturday night in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say a man, 39, was leaving Wawa, at 31055 Veterans Way, on his scooter when he was approached by two men around 10:30 p.m. One of the men grabbed the man by his jacket and threatened to kill him if he did not give him his wallet, scooter, and other personal belongs. The same man began to physically assault the man and pointed a knife at him. The other man pointed a gun at him.
WBOC
Three Sent to Hospital in Pittsville Hit-and-run
PITTSVILLE, Md.- Three people were sent to the hospital after their car was rear-ended by a truck, pushing them into a field Friday night in Pittsville. Maryland State Police say witnesses at the scene saw a Ford pickup truck tailgating a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS on Old Ocean City Road, near Main Street, at around 8 p.m. The Chevelle attempted to slow down, but the truck sped up rear-ending the car. The truck continued driving, pushing the car into a field before driving away, according to police.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in morning pursuit
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle in connection to a burglary investigation. Monday morning, detectives tried to stop a vehicle regarding the investigation, but as they tried to arrest the driver, the driver got back into his vehicle and fled. A detective tried removing the suspect from the vehicle, but he reportedly pulled away with the detective holding on. Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed down Bi-State Boulevard with no regard for the safety of other motorists. The pursuit was discontinued for safety reasons.
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pennsylvania Man Killed In Delaware Accident Thursday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal vehicle collision that occurred on October 13, 2022, in Ellendale as Scott Adams, 75, of Hamburg, Pennsylvania. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area...
WBOC
Update: Driver Killed in Crash With Tractor-trailer in Ellendale Identified
ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Ellendale on Thursday night. Troopers said that shortly before 8 p.m., a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a Kia Sportage, driven by Scott Adams, 75, was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor-trailer.
WBOC
A Few More Bike Lanes are Coming to Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. --- If you travel on Carroll Street to Riverside Circle and from Riverside Circle to Division Street your commute may soon be impacted. That's because the city plans to install bicycle lanes in this area. Once the work is complete Bonita Maxfield thinks the new bike lanes will...
WBOC
Shooting at Ink Studio Damages Business
DOVER, Del - Dover Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Ink Studios Thursday afternoon leaving the business and a car damaged. Police were called around 4 p.m. to Ink Studio, 1040 South State Street, Dover, DE for shots being fired. Officers responded and began to look for possible...
WBOC
Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Newark
NEWARL, Md.- Police were on the scene Saturday afternoon for a possible shooting in Newark. The Worcester County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, were called to Basket Switch Rd. for a possible shooting. The scene has since been marked safe. No word on any injuries. There is no...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Shooting Incident Near Ink Studio
A shooting incident at the Ink Studio on South State Street in Dover Thursday is under investigation by Dover Police. Police were called just before 4pm and began looking for possible victims when they arrived at the scene. The owner of the Ink Studio had no information related to the shooting police police noticed the front door frame was damaged and the owner’s vehicle was also damaged. Detectives did recover a 12 gauge shell casing from the area – and there are no reports of injuries. Anyone with information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Laurel area on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 17-year-old female was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just south of Chipmans Lane. At the time, a 36-year-old male pedestrian of Laurel, DE was also in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway. The operator of the Malibu did not observe the pedestrian in the roadway, and the front left of the Malibu struck the pedestrian within the lane of travel.
WBOC
Crisfield Police Awarded $50K Federal Grant for Patrol Vehicles
CRISFIELD, Md. - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a $50,000 grant for the purchase of two hybrid Ford Interceptors patrol vehicles for the Crisfield Police Department. Congressman Andy Harris, R-MD, acting ranking member of the House Appropriations Agriculture Subcommittee, made the announcement on Tuesday. Harris said that this...
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
