BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With temperatures expected to get below 20 degrees this week, it could mean the end of some of your plants if you don’t take the proper precautions. “For the average homeowner, if you’ve got crops like tomatoes, okra, eggplant, I would say go ahead and harvest everything that you can. If you’ve got any peppers, those need to come off even if the tomatoes are just still green,” said Ryan Neal.

BENTON COUNTY, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO