First ever deaf bike festival kicks off in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville is known for its infamous biking trials and this weekend, the city hosted its first "Bike Boom Series", a four-day event for deaf cyclists. More than 100 deaf cyclists traveled from across the country to attend the event which was filled with skills clinics, group tours, and a panel discussion to learn more about deaf experiences.
Black Tie Bingo returns in person for the first time in three years.
The fundraiser for the Fort Smith Public Library Endowment fund has become a premiere event. Daren visits with Cindy Long about the event's 15th year.
First freeze of the season: How to protect your plants
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With temperatures expected to get below 20 degrees this week, it could mean the end of some of your plants if you don’t take the proper precautions. “For the average homeowner, if you’ve got crops like tomatoes, okra, eggplant, I would say go ahead and harvest everything that you can. If you’ve got any peppers, those need to come off even if the tomatoes are just still green,” said Ryan Neal.
AP Poll: Arkansas basketball ranked top 10 for first time since 1994-95
ARKANSAS, USA — The Razorback men's basketball team was ranked #10 in AP preseason's poll as college basketball nears closer and closer. This is the first time since the 1994-95 season that the Hogs are entering the season among the top 10 teams in the nation. This comes as...
Week 7: Vote for Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week
ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from now until Tuesday, October 18th, at 3 PM.
Hudson Clark earns SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honor
Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark was all over the field for the Hogs' in Saturday's win over BYU. Now, Clark is the SEC Defensive Player of the Week. The redshirt junior earned the honor Monday after posting a career-high 11 tackles, as well as an interception and fumble recovery in the Razorbacks' 52-35 victory.
