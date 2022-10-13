ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

First ever deaf bike festival kicks off in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville is known for its infamous biking trials and this weekend, the city hosted its first "Bike Boom Series", a four-day event for deaf cyclists. More than 100 deaf cyclists traveled from across the country to attend the event which was filled with skills clinics, group tours, and a panel discussion to learn more about deaf experiences.
First freeze of the season: How to protect your plants

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With temperatures expected to get below 20 degrees this week, it could mean the end of some of your plants if you don’t take the proper precautions. “For the average homeowner, if you’ve got crops like tomatoes, okra, eggplant, I would say go ahead and harvest everything that you can. If you’ve got any peppers, those need to come off even if the tomatoes are just still green,” said Ryan Neal.
Hudson Clark earns SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week honor

Arkansas defensive back Hudson Clark was all over the field for the Hogs' in Saturday's win over BYU. Now, Clark is the SEC Defensive Player of the Week. The redshirt junior earned the honor Monday after posting a career-high 11 tackles, as well as an interception and fumble recovery in the Razorbacks' 52-35 victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

