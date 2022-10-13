ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The beloved holiday light display strewn throughout the Detroit Zoo each year is returning next month and will last through the holiday season. The annual Wild Lights display at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak is scheduled to kick off Nov. 19 and will be operating each weekend, and some weekdays, through the first week of January. Zoo-goers can walk through the outdoor nighttime display set up in the front half of the zoo.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO