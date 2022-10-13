ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Wild Lights holiday display returning to Detroit Zoo mid-November

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The beloved holiday light display strewn throughout the Detroit Zoo each year is returning next month and will last through the holiday season. The annual Wild Lights display at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak is scheduled to kick off Nov. 19 and will be operating each weekend, and some weekdays, through the first week of January. Zoo-goers can walk through the outdoor nighttime display set up in the front half of the zoo.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Saucy’s

It’s National Pizza Month, and we’re trying out some local favorites for Tasty Tuesday. This week, we’re checking in at Saucy’s in Grosse Pointe Woods. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Saucy’s is located on Mack...
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tour Ann Arbor’s Kempf House Museum this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The Kempf House Museum will be holding an open house on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Located at 312 S. Division St., the home was built in 1853 and belonged to the German-American Kempf family for decades. Reuben and Pauline Kempf lived in the home between 1890-1953 and were music teachers in town.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration. On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m. The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville

DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs. The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023. Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity

ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. He will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
ClickOnDetroit.com

36 years ago: Unidentified man found disoriented in Hamtramck before he collapses, dies at hospital

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found in a disoriented state in Hamtramck before he collapsed and was pronounced dead. It’s been 36 years and he was never identified. He was found walking in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Yemans Street in Hamtramck. Police arrived and put him into a police cruiser, where he collapsed and became unresponsive. He later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Santa Ono talks new role as University of Michigan president

ANN ARBOR – Santa Ono officially began his role as the University of Michigan’s 15th president on Friday. Ono has had a lifelong connection to college campuses. From being the child of a faculty member to working in food services as an undergraduate, and from receiving his postdoc to becoming administrator and president at major universities, Ono said he has experienced it all.
ANN ARBOR, MI

