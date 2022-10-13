Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wild Lights holiday display returning to Detroit Zoo mid-November
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The beloved holiday light display strewn throughout the Detroit Zoo each year is returning next month and will last through the holiday season. The annual Wild Lights display at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak is scheduled to kick off Nov. 19 and will be operating each weekend, and some weekdays, through the first week of January. Zoo-goers can walk through the outdoor nighttime display set up in the front half of the zoo.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy holds ‘The Life of James’ live concert, going away fundraiser
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Evrod Cassimy’s last day with WDIV is Nov. 4. He has decided to leave Local 4 and move to his hometown of Chicago. Cassimy is holding a special going away concert fundraiser. He is donating nearly $50,000 that he’s raised to Cass Tech High School students through the Triangle Society nonprofit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Saucy’s
It’s National Pizza Month, and we’re trying out some local favorites for Tasty Tuesday. This week, we’re checking in at Saucy’s in Grosse Pointe Woods. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Saucy’s is located on Mack...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tour Ann Arbor’s Kempf House Museum this weekend
ANN ARBOR – The Kempf House Museum will be holding an open house on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Located at 312 S. Division St., the home was built in 1853 and belonged to the German-American Kempf family for decades. Reuben and Pauline Kempf lived in the home between 1890-1953 and were music teachers in town.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events
ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local man transformed Detroit neighborhood lots into a park, now hosts community events
DETROIT – A Detroit man transformed a corner lot in the Brightmoor neighborhood into a park that now hosts events for the community. The “Friends of Classic Cars” and the “Burgess Street Food Festival” took place over the weekend at the corner of Burgess and Acacia Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration. On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m. The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Final food truck rally of season rolls into Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – Wednesday is your last chance this year to enjoy a seasonal Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The monthly rallies take place on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-8 p.m. and feature food trucks and live entertainment while the weather is still nice.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville
DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs. The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023. Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man found dead on Detroit sidewalk still unidentified 40 years later
DETROIT – A man found dead in Detroit has remained unidentified for 40 years. According to officials, the man was found dead on a sidewalk in Detroit on October 24, 1982. He is believed to have been between 45 to 65 years old. $9 and a comb were found near his body.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cool, breezy weather with snow approaching in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – Roller coaster week ahead for weather, so buckle up!. Showers taper off Monday night, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Unsettled, cool, breezy weather continues through Thursday. We will have rain periods and maybe a few snowflakes mixed in on Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Single Detroit moms evicted from rentals after living in ‘deplorable conditions’
DETROIT – A local lawmaker is stepping up to help some Detroit families fight evictions as they claim their housing is in “deplorable conditions.”. These mothers are not only being pushed out of their homes - but they say they’ve been forced to live in deplorable conditions for years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Denovo Fertility wins $25,000 Ann Arbor SPARK Entrepreneur Boot Camp celebration prize
Denovo Fertility, an online platform that considers an individual’s in-depth personal history and journey from a biochemistry perspective to increase fertility and fecundity, was the Best of Boot Camp winner and received a $25,000 prize at the 2022 Entrepreneur Boot Camp Celebration. The a2Tech360 event was hosted by Ann...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity
ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. He will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
ClickOnDetroit.com
36 years ago: Unidentified man found disoriented in Hamtramck before he collapses, dies at hospital
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found in a disoriented state in Hamtramck before he collapsed and was pronounced dead. It’s been 36 years and he was never identified. He was found walking in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Yemans Street in Hamtramck. Police arrived and put him into a police cruiser, where he collapsed and became unresponsive. He later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Howell man claims $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize
A Howell man said that his dream of winning the lottery came true when he found out he was the winner of the $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, 63, was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit report increase in antisemitic behavior
Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit are reporting an increase in antisemitic behavior across Oakland County. A 14-year-old from Oxford Township was arrested for threatening to “kill all Jews” on social media. Asher Lopatin of the Jewish Relation Council says he’s deeply concerned. “I hope that we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Santa Ono talks new role as University of Michigan president
ANN ARBOR – Santa Ono officially began his role as the University of Michigan’s 15th president on Friday. Ono has had a lifelong connection to college campuses. From being the child of a faculty member to working in food services as an undergraduate, and from receiving his postdoc to becoming administrator and president at major universities, Ono said he has experienced it all.
