New documentary film on 1898 history to screen at Thalian Hall tonight

For decades, the details of Wilmington's 1898 coup and massacre were kept quiet.

I grew up in this town and graduated from high school in 1988, and never heard a word about the white supremacist coup, which left dozens of Black people dead and forced many more out of town under threat of death. To this day, it's the only instance in American history of the violent overthrow of a local government on U.S. soil.

In the mid-1990s, before its 100th anniversary, the coup started to find its way into public discourse and Wilmington began to reckon with its legacy. Now, it seems like new information comes out about 1898 all the time.

The latest is a documentary film, "McKinley's Guns," that screens Oct. 13 at Thalian Hall, on the very stage where, in 1898, local whites were exhorted to attack their Black neighbors."McKinley's Guns" was directed by and stars Kent Chatfield, who grew up in Wilmington and has been doing in-depth research on 1898 for nearly two decades. Read more in the story below.

Also this week, we take at look at the 60th anniversary of the Cameron Art Museum, which started in a historic 1804 building downtown in 1962 and has been in its gleaming new campus on South 17th Street since 2002.

Also, in case you missed it, our most recent podcast features a conversation with Margaret M. Mulrooney, history professor and author of the book "Race, Place & Memory: Deep Currents in Wilmington, North Carolina."

