A 1,500-year-old mosaic depicting Jesus's feeding of the five thousand was discovered at an ancient city near the Sea of GalileeVintage News. An illustration of one of Jesus' miracles was discovered in the historic city of Hippos, which was located near the Sea of Galilee. A long-ago fire destroyed the ancient church, which is now only ruins. According to Daily Mail, the structure was constructed either in the latter half of the fifth century or the beginning of the sixth, and it was most likely burnt during the Sassanian Empire's takeover of the region in the seventh century.

12 DAYS AGO