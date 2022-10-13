Read full article on original website
The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today
Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
What did Jesus look like?
What did Jesus look like? What do scholars say about what Jesus looks like?
Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.
Mosaic Shows Earliest Image of Jesus’ “Feeding the 5,000” Miracle
A 1,500-year-old mosaic depicting Jesus's feeding of the five thousand was discovered at an ancient city near the Sea of GalileeVintage News. An illustration of one of Jesus' miracles was discovered in the historic city of Hippos, which was located near the Sea of Galilee. A long-ago fire destroyed the ancient church, which is now only ruins. According to Daily Mail, the structure was constructed either in the latter half of the fifth century or the beginning of the sixth, and it was most likely burnt during the Sassanian Empire's takeover of the region in the seventh century.
The disturbing history of the Catholic Church
Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
FAITH: Why are so many young people leaving the church?
It breaks my heart to see large number of parents, grandparents in my congregation whose children are not serving the Lord and have abandoned faithEvery month or so, I see a new article talking about and warning us all that millennials and Gen Z are leaving the church at an alarming rate. By all accounts, this appears to be a national trend that is not reversing, meaning those same young people are not coming back to church as adults and are abandoning Christianity altogether. I can remember reading an article about 20 years ago, not long after 9/11, that...
Judas Iscariot: Was he cursed to live among the undead?
There is a detailed legend surrounding the man the Bible says betrayed Jesus and later hung himself. Neither the scriptures nor Jewish history validates this story so a careful examination is necessary. There are times when history gives detail that the Bible does not such as the case of the daughter of Herodias who asked for John the Baptist's head. History tells us her name is Salome but this is not in scripture.
Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people
Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
Megachurch Grifters Were Also a Problem for Jesus’ Disciples
Over the past year, a number of prominent ministers and pastors have faced public disgrace. Jeremy Foster, the former leader of Hope City Church in Houston, Texas—the fastest growing church in America—resigned in January when it emerged he was engaged in an affair. In March, Brian Houston, the co-founder and global pastor of the celebrity-endorsed Hillsong Church, resigned from his position after it emerged that complaints had been made about his conduct towards two women. And just last month it was revealed that Father Richard Murphy, an Irish-born priest who lived in Florida and died in 2020, had allegedly embezzled...
Mindfulness and Judaism
As each of us in the Western world first encounters it, we think of Mindfulness as a relatively recent concept. In point of fact, it has its roots in practices that are thousands of years old. To some it may seem trendy or bohemian. But I think that Mindfulness is actually built into the very fabric of Judaism.
Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
“All the lonely people, where do they all belong?”
*(From the song “Eleanor Rigby” by the Beatles, written by John Lennon & Paul McCartney, from the album Revolver (1966) Today my wife and I spent a pleasant Chol HaMoed trip in Manhattan. We walked near Columbia University, a bastion of research and intellectual achievement. The University boasts...
