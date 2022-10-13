ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Boys soccer: Verona racks up 30 goals in three games

The Verona boys soccer team’s offense is hitting its stride late in the season with a combined 30 goals in the last three games. Verona defeated Monona Grove 9-0 in a regular-season finale on Friday, Oct. 14, at Monona Grove High School. The Wildcats also rolled by Janesville Parker...
Cross country: Lexi Remiker, Blake Oleson lead Verona teams to third at Big Eight meet

The Verona boys and girls cross country teams both placed third at the Big Eight Conference championships on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. The Wildcat girls were led by junior Lexi Remiker’s third-place finish, clocking in at 20 minutes, 14.8 seconds. Middleton (75) edged out Verona (76) by a point to earn runner-up honors. Madison West ran away with the team title with 49 points.
Verona Optimist Club celebration postponed

Due to illness, the Optimist Club of Verona will now be celebrating the induction of its new president Jodi Farritor and vice president Stephanie Gottbeheut at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Participants at the event will also be able to put...
Letter: Support VASD referendum Nov. 8

Please join me in voting Yes for the VASD referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 8! I am an educator in the area, my children attended Verona schools K-12 and my grandchildren have just begun 4K. I have lived in the community for 24 years. As a person who has worked in...
Letter: Vote Yes for schools referendum

Please join me in voting Yes! for the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum. As a retired VASD teacher whose two children went all the way through Verona schools, I want to ensure that our current students continue to get the quality education they deserve. If you examine the graphic...
