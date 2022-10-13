Texans GM Nick Caserio Credits Third-Down Struggles For Subpar Offensive Play

After a subpar start on the offensive side of the ball, general manager Nick Caserio credits Houston Texans' struggles to third-down inefficiencies.

HOUSTON — A 22-yard reception by second-year wide receiver Nico Collins and a 20-yard run by rookie running back Dameon Pierce played a significant role in the Houston Texans recording their first victory of the season.

The Texans departed TIAA Bank Field on Sunday with a 13-6 Week 5 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Collins and Pierce stepped up huge midway through the fourth quarter amid a drive that ended with a touchdown. But the Texans' improvement on third-down conversions played a prominent role in Houston's win.

In their win against the Jaguars, the Texans recorded a third-down efficiency of 38 percent, which set a season-high.

The Texans have struggled with third-down efficiency through the first four games of the 2022 season. And when evaluating Houston's offense, general manager Nick Caserio emphasized that the Texans must improve their shortcomings on third-down conversions.

"Third down could certainly be better," said Caserio. "Third down is really first down, so early down production equates to third down. In the end, offensive football is about moving the ball and scoring points. How do you do that? Every team has its philosophy. Every team has a different approach."

The Texans have converted 29 percent on third-down conversions through the first five games, which is the second lowest in the NFL.

Houston's worst game at third down efficiency took place during their Week 2 loss against the Denver Broncos. The Texans converted two out of a possible 15 third downs, showcasing the team's inability to sustain drives.

Heading into their Week 6 bye, the Texans have put together a subpar performance on the offensive side of the ball by averaging 308.8 total yards and 17.2 points.

