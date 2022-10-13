Read full article on original website
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
Trade Desk Touts A 'Long Growth Runway,' Expect Market Share Gains: Analyst
Trade Desk Inc. TTD, a demand-side platform (DSP) and leader in connected television (CTV), is expected to grow its market share while maintaining EBITDA margins of around 40% going ahead, according to Morgan Stanley MS. The Trade Desk Analyst: Matthew Cost initiated coverage of the Ventura, California-based company with an...
Elon Musk Got Angry When Employees Didn't Stay At Work Late At His Maiden Venture: Ex-Colleagues Reminisce About Billionaire In Documentary
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been an enigma for many, and not much is known about his management skills. What Happened: Musk comes off as an exacting leader in an account shared by Jim Ambras, a former Zip2 vice president, in a BBC documentary aired this week. Zip2...
Indoor Vs. Outdoor Weed: Which Type Of Cannabis Gives You A Better High?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Both outdoor and indoor marijuana are capable of producing the best weed in the land. But which gives you the best high?. Cannabis options these days are more bountiful than ever before. It seems there is...
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Tesla A Hit With Members Of The US Congress? Lawmakers Buy Heavily On Stock Dip
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares have lost about 42% in the year-to-date period. Undeterred by the sell-off, certain members of the U.S. Congress have been trading the stock in recent months, according to data provided by Capitol Trades, a website tracking trades by lawmakers. What Happened: Since August, three lawmakers —...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Aurora Rolls Out An Extensive Line Of Medical & Recreational Cannabis Products
Aurora Cannabis ACB ACB launched a new fall lineup of cannabis products. Glitches – chewable extract, delivering 10mg THC per piece. Available in two flavors: Pomegranate Berry (10 x 10mg) and Pineapple Coconut (5 x 10mg). Ultra Grape Kush (3.5g flower) – A mix of MK Ultra and Elite...
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
$1000 Invested In Alaska Air Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Alaska Air Gr ALK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.46%. Currently, Alaska Air Gr has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion. Buying $1000 In ALK: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALK stock...
USA Compression Partners: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from USA Compression Partners USAC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share. On Friday, USA Compression Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 52.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
LGL Group LGL - P/E: 1.85. Canaan has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.6, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.5. Silicon Motion Technology has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.88, which has increased by 9.3% compared to Q1, which was 1.72. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.33%, which has decreased by 0.63% from 2.96% last quarter.
$2 Million Bet On Tricida? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
POSaBIT Hits Record Revenue Of $10M In Q3, Enters New York Market
POSaBIT Systems Corporation POSAF PBIT, announced record revenue of at least $10.0 million in Q3 2022 as compared to revenue of $6.3 million in Q3 2021, representing an approximately 60% increase year-over-year. The company expects to announce complete results for the third quarter of 2022 by the end of November.
Mark Mobius Says Interest Rates May Shoot Up To 9% If Inflation Persists — Has This Warning For Commodity Investors
Emerging markets expert and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, has reportedly warned that if inflation continues to persist, interest rates may have to be raised to 9%. “If inflation is 8%, the playbook says you’ve got to raise rates higher than inflation, which means 9%,” Mobius told Bloomberg...
