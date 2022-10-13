Read full article on original website
Related
Blackstone Whale Trades For October 18
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
Carvana Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana. Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor. Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened...
Expert Ratings for UiPath
UiPath PATH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 16 analysts have an average price target of $19.34 versus the current price of UiPath at $12.51, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 16 analysts rated UiPath...
A Bearish Sign Appears On W.P. Carey's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of W.P. Carey WPC. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Benzinga
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 6.51% to $218.33 Monday morning. Shares of several growth companies, including Tesla, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
Tesla Earnings Preview
Tesla TSLA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tesla will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03. Tesla bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over DTE Energy's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of DTE Energy DTE. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Looking Into Applied Materials's Recent Short Interest
Applied Materials's AMAT short percent of float has risen 12.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 11.03 million shares sold short, which is 1.29% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
$2 Million Bet On Tricida? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Boston Scientific
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Boston Scientific BSX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $49.43 versus the current price of Boston Scientific at $41.59, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
Analyst Ratings for The RealReal
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on The RealReal REAL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Howmet Aerospace Stands With Analysts
Howmet Aerospace HWM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $38.5 versus the current price of Howmet Aerospace at $32.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
$1000 Invested In Alaska Air Gr 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Alaska Air Gr ALK has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.46%. Currently, Alaska Air Gr has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion. Buying $1000 In ALK: If an investor had bought $1000 of ALK stock...
16 Analysts Have This to Say About Global Payments
Within the last quarter, Global Payments GPN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 16 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Global Payments has an average price target of $152.5 with a high of $194.00 and a low of $130.00.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
LGL Group LGL - P/E: 1.85. Canaan has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.6, which has increased by 20.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.5. Silicon Motion Technology has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.88, which has increased by 9.3% compared to Q1, which was 1.72. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.33%, which has decreased by 0.63% from 2.96% last quarter.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
174K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0