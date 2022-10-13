Read full article on original website
KEYC
SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) has events lined up this week for Minnesota State Month. SCC plans to host Explore SCC sessions at both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses. These events allow for visitors and students to learn more about the college, take tours and meet with faculty.
KEYC
City of North Mankato to hold ‘Brewing Ideas’ public engagement session
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
fox9.com
Walz-Jensen debate: How to watch Minnesota governor candidates
(FOX 9) - Watch the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen in the player above starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester, marking the first general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.
KEYC
The getaway: Where are Southern Minnesotans traveling to?
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
KEYC
State program honors two local leaders in traffic safety
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Two southern Minnesota sheriff officials are being recognized for their outstanding traffic safety efforts. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Winona County Deputy Chad Myers are among the 11 honored by the Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was honored with the Distinguished...
WTIP
Voter turnout in northeastern Minnesota could determine control of state legislature
The 2022 election season enters the final stretch as late October arrives, with about three weeks to go until Election Day. Indeed, election ballots arrived in the mail between Oct. 13-15 for many Cook County voters. In the lead up to the 2022 election, the WTIP News Department spoke with...
Minnesota AG charges Enbridge for aquifer breach in northern Minnesota
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office announced Monday that Enbridge Energy Limited Partnership, the owner and operator of the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota, admitted to breaching an aquifer during construction and delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge, which was...
KEYC
Mankato Clinic adding another floor to Wickersham building; expanding women’s health, pregnancy services
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic is adding another floor to its Wickersham location. Officials say it will allow the clinic to expand services for women. The southeast corner of Wickersham currently offers pediatric care, and with the new addition, it’ll join forces with women’s health and pregnancy services.
KEYC
MSU Mankato to host 200 employers for Career & Internship Expo
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be hosting close to 200 employers for this year’s Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the two-day expo, which will feature a multitude of different career paths for students to consider post graduation.
740thefan.com
Minnesota Secretary of State believes voters are engaged
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Secretary of State Steve Simon is predicting a large number of Minnesotans will vote in the first non-presidential election since the COVID pandemic. Simon said November midterms usually draw fewer voters to the polls. “I’m sensing out there, as many others are, that people are...
KEYC
The ingredients that make up a food co-op
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa checked in with the St. Peter Food Co-Op, and reached out to its General Manager Erik Larson, for more on how they give back to southern Minnesota. The St. Peter Food Co-op is located at 228 W. Mulberry St. in St. Peter.
Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph
The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
KEYC
Body-worn cameras launched for Mankato law enforcement
KEYC
Paul Barta eyes Blue Earth County Sheriff seat
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With more than 20 years in law enforcement, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta is looking at becoming the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. “I had two jobs before one being a dad and a husband and one is being the captain of...
voiceofalexandria.com
Top 10 Minnesota colleges and universities announced by WalletHub
(Undated)--With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 - $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today (Monday) has released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
KEYC
MDH detects elevated levels of manganese in drinking water in Janesville
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health says they’ve detected elevated levels of manganese in the drinking water in Janesville. Manganese occurs naturally in rocks and soil and is usually present in Minnesota grounds and water. The Environmental Protection Agency has safety guidelines for manganese in drinking...
