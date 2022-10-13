ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local kids first to see 969-lb pumpkin in Hillsborough County

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A huge pumpkin can be found at a farmer’s market in the Lake Magdalene neighborhood of Hillsborough County.

Bearss Grove, a family-run farm stand, is showing off a 969-pound pumpkin from Michigan. They had to use heavy equipment to put it in place.

A group of children from Steps to Maturity, an Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County provider, were the first to get to see the pumpkin and ask questions.

“So every year we try to get the biggest pumpkin in Florida and we do a photo opp for friends and families to come and take a picture and visit the pumpkin patch,” said Courtney Lawrance.

Anyone can stop by the pumpkin patch on Bearss Avenue to check it out and take a photo. Pets are welcome as well.

