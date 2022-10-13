FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Blood Bank of Alaska says it’s in critical need of both O-negative and O-positive blood types. CEO Bob Scanlon says during this time of year, the blood bank tends to see fewer donors come in and donate because people are busy preparing for the winter. That’s shortly followed by the decline of donors during the holiday season which creates a double whammy impact on the bank’s blood supplies.

