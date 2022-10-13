Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
‘We are working on this’: Troopers get significant tip in 2020 Interior missing-persons case
Alaska State Troopers are investigating new information in one of four cases of Alaska Native people who were reported missing in the Fairbanks area during 2020. Troopers Capt. Eric Spitzer, commander of AST’s Interior Alaska detachment, mentioned the break during a Thursday meeting held by the Fairbanks Native Association and the Tanana Chiefs Conference.
kmxt.org
Midday Report October 17, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The “Tustumena Replacement Vessel” will be engineered to be a diesel/electric hybrid. Former State Senate President Ben Stevens has died while hiking near Seward. And there has been a break in one of four two-year-old missing persons cases in Fairbanks.
alaskasnewssource.com
Missing hunter found dead in Southeast Alaska
SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - A missing hunter was located in Southeast Alaska, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch. At 8:06 a.m. on Tuesday troopers were notified of a missing hunter near Lake Diana, southeast of Sitka. Oct. 10, Ryan Ruesch, 47, of Fairbanks became separated from his hunting partner...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks union gives community soup kitchen weekend help
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Members of the Fairbanks community took some time this weekend to give back to a local soup kitchen. Stone Soup Cafe hosted members of the Carpenters Local 1243 union to build shelves in a shed behind the facility. Volunteers, including apprentices with the union, showed up...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Blood Bank of Alaska is in critical need of O-negative and O-positive blood
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Blood Bank of Alaska says it’s in critical need of both O-negative and O-positive blood types. CEO Bob Scanlon says during this time of year, the blood bank tends to see fewer donors come in and donate because people are busy preparing for the winter. That’s shortly followed by the decline of donors during the holiday season which creates a double whammy impact on the bank’s blood supplies.
alaskasportsreport.com
State Football: Two second-half TDs power Lathrop to 21-18 victory over Soldotna in D2 First National Bowl
Lathrop alternates quarterbacks every other possession, but Solomon Wade and Jenner Webb were both involved in a crucial third-quarter drive that steered the Malemutes into the winner’s circle. Webb’s 48-yard run on fourth down set up Wade’s 8-yard scoring strike to Earl Parker for the go-ahead touchdown that keyed...
kinyradio.com
Catholic Social Services Alaska, UAF receive new grant funding from USDA
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday $1.4 million in grants coming to two Alaskan organizations, as part of a program to bolster underserved communities. Funding is made possible through two key USDA programs, one being USDA’s 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance...
alaska.edu
HAARP to begin largest set of experiments at its new observatory
Bouncing a signal off the moon. Learning more about a mysterious polar light. Sending a beam to Jupiter. Those are just some of the 13 experiments for a packed 10 days of science beginning Wednesday at the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program. The University of Alaska Fairbanks operates the facility located near Gakona.
Comments / 3