Oli McBurnie back in contention as Sheffield United host Blackpool

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is back in contention for the home game against Blackpool after serving a one-match ban.

George Baldock (side strain) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (thigh) are both back in full training and could also feature in the squad.

The Blades have been dealt bad news regarding Jayden Bogle (knee) and Sander Berge (ankle), who will be out for over a month after the full extent of their respective injuries was revealed this week.

John Fleck (broken leg), Ciaran Clark (hamstring), Jack Robinson (knee) and Enda Stevens (calf) are still out.

Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall is available after missing last week’s home win against Watford due to a one-game ban.

James Husband could also return to contention after being sidelined for a month due to a calf injury.

Fellow defender Jordan Gabriel is waiting to learn whether he will require surgery after injuring his knee in an accident at home and striker Gary Madine (groin) will be monitored.

Kevin Stewart (calf/foot), Rhys Williams (shin), Keshi Anderson (thigh), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) and Jake Beesley (foot) remain unavailable.

