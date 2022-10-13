ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

94.1 Duke FM

Juror removed from Whitmer plot trial for flirting with defendent

JACKSON, MI — A woman has been removed from the jury hearing the trial of three men accused of being involved in the 2020 plot to try to kidnap Governor Whitmer. Attorneys accused the woman of flirting with defendant Paul Bellar over several days of the trial, and Judge Thomas Wilson says she took his decision well.
JACKSON, MI

