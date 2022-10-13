Waterfowl hunting to temporarily open at special Ohio locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Waterfowl hunters can get access to about a half dozen locations that typically are not open to hunting.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced permits for controlled waterfowl hunting will soon be available for Thursday hunts during waterfowl season.

Officials say the permits are “first-come, first-served” and will be offered at the following locations:

Andreoff

Killdeer Plains

Magee Marsh

Mercer

Mosquito Creek

Pickerel Creek

Pipe Creek wildlife areas

Nimisila Reservoir

The free controlled hunting permit is offered through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) system.

Permits for each area will be available starting at 10 a.m. on the Wednesday before a hunt and will remain available until 10 a.m. on the Thursday of the hunt.

The first permits will be available starting Wednesday, October 19.

Hunters can apply for temporary permits, here . Or, on the HuntFish OH mobile app.

Selected applicants can bring up to two hunting partners. A hunter can obtain up to six permits per month.

Officials say the permits are only valid from the start of legal shooting time until 1 p.m. in specified areas.

If selected, the hunter will receive their permits by email.

Waterfowl season dates and more information can be found, here .

