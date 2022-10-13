Read full article on original website
Missouri voters to decide on marijuana this November
Five measures will be on the Missouri ballot on November 8. One ballot measure, Amendment 3, would legalize the sale, possession, and use of marijuana in Missouri. Amendment 3 would also provide for individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged. It also would enact a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana.
All candidates for Superior Court of San Diego County in California complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Superior Court of San Diego County in California — Pete Murray and Peter Singer — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Budd: Inflation raising ranks of 'persuadable' voters
EDENTON — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd said during a visit to Chowan County last week that rising inflation is making more voters “persuadable” who might not previously have considered voting for him. “I’m for an economy that helps everybody,” Budd said. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate blamed policies of President Joe Biden for severe inflation, and said his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley would vote “in lock-step” with Biden. ...
