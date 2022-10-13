Scottsdale Fashion Square kicks off nonprofit initiatives with Oct. 14 tea, fashion show

The Oct. 14 Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show event will kick-start Scottsdale Fashion Square’s nonprofit initiative, Shop It Forward.

The fashion show will take place in the mall’s luxury wing, then attendees will stroll throughout the shopping center collecting stamps from participating retailers to fill their passport booklets.

Shop It Forward is a grassroots community program that allows participating nonprofits to earn points from qualified purchases based on their final points ranking among other participating nonprofits.

Customers can shop, dine and enjoy entertainment at Scottsdale Fashion Square, then submit their receipts to earn $1,000 to $10,000 for one of six participating nonprofit organizations, including The Be Kind People Project, Board of Visitors Care Card, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, Off The Field NFL Wives Association and Caris Sports Foundation, Phoenix Pride and Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre.

Every purchase made at Scottsdale Fashion Square during the program, which runs Oct. 14-Dec. 15, will receive five points per $1.00 spent.

The giving season begins with the Afternoon Tea and Fashion Show, 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, which features highlights and top trends by Neiman Marcus and new retailer House of LRC created by Russell Wilson and Ciara.

“Each fall, we look forward to presenting the latest seasonal fashion trends while celebrating the annual kickoff of longtime giveback programs at Scottsdale Fashion Square,” said Melanie Sutton, senior marketing manager of the upscale shopping center. “Pay It Forward and Care Card are two programs our shoppers are passionate about supporting as an opportunity to unite their interests surrounding fashion, shopping and giving back.”

Care Card is The Valley’s largest retail fundraiser with hundreds of participating retailers and restaurants. Shoppers purchase a $60 eCard on the Care Card website. The eCard gives shoppers a 20% discount for 10 days of shopping and dining, from Oct. 14-23. Proceeds from the 2022 program benefit The Foundation for Blind Children.

A complete list of participating Scottsdale Fashion Square retailers is available at www.fashionsquare.com.

Scottsdale Fashion Square is at 7014 E. Camelback Road.