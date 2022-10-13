Preseason recognition continues to roll in for Indiana women's basketball as they now have a top-15 Associated Press ranking to back up the hype. The Hoosiers are tabbed as the No. 11 team in the nation ahead of the upcoming season, according to the Associated Press top-25 preseason poll released Tuesday afternoon. Head coach Teri Moren's squad is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team, trailing No. 4 Iowa, and one of only five Big Ten teams to land in the season-opening top-25.

