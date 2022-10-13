ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Indiana Football Freshmen Tracker: Maryland

The Hoosiers are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten after a 38-33 loss at home to the Maryland Terrapins. In the defeat a number of freshmen saw playing time for the Hoosiers. Peegs.com takes a look at the freshmen from the 2022 recruiting class that have seen action this year, and we recap how they have performed.
247Sports

IU women's basketball ranked No. 11 in preseason AP poll, second-highest in Big Ten

Preseason recognition continues to roll in for Indiana women's basketball as they now have a top-15 Associated Press ranking to back up the hype. The Hoosiers are tabbed as the No. 11 team in the nation ahead of the upcoming season, according to the Associated Press top-25 preseason poll released Tuesday afternoon. Head coach Teri Moren's squad is the second-highest ranked Big Ten team, trailing No. 4 Iowa, and one of only five Big Ten teams to land in the season-opening top-25.
