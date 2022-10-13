It’s the largest festival in the entire state. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicked off Friday, and some 1.5 million people are expected to visit the western Indiana county’s nearly 40 covered bridges and sample the food and handcrafted wares from local businesses. The festival, like so many events, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned on a slightly smaller scale last year, but Parke County Inc. Executive Director Neysa Jones says the event is back in full swing and already running out of space.

PARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO