Inside Indiana Business
2023 – Driving an Indy event economic renaissance
Want to make a positive billion-dollar impact in Indiana? When one thinks of high-impact economic development, we may naturally think of tech companies or large-scale manufacturing. It may be surprising to know that job-for-job, the meetings and event industry has a history of creating more direct jobs than major companies in manufacturing (automotive, chemicals and food).
Inside Indiana Business
Creative Works cuts ribbon on new Indy HQ
A design company previously based in Mooresville has cut the ribbon on its new headquarters in Indianapolis. Creative Works designs, manufactures and installs themes, props and attractions for the amusement industry. The company invested $7 million to relocate to the 69,000-square-foot facility, bringing 90 jobs to Indy with plans to add another 50 over the next two years.
Inside Indiana Business
Haywire expands its managed Wi-Fi services
Haywire, an Indianapolis-based fiber broadband service provider, is expanding its coverage throughout central Indiana. The ISP says it has signed agreements with eight new multifamily communities to provide internet and managed Wi-Fi services. The project will expand coverage to nearly 2,500 apartment units, houses, townhomes and commercial spaces. The company...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana State Fair institution getting new life
Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
Inside Indiana Business
Indy Parks details $7M Krannert Park makeover
Indy Parks has announced $7 million in upgrades to Krannert Park Family Center as part of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Circle City Forward Initiative, which was launched last year. The project will revitalize Krannert Park’s 50-year-old family center facility, and will include a new swimming pool, an outdoor splash...
Inside Indiana Business
Oliver Winery earns high honor from industry
Oliver Winery in Bloomington has been named an Impact “Blue Chip” Brand for 2021 by the publisher of industry magazine Wine Spectator. The award is given each year to the best-performing major players in the industry over the long term. New York-based M. Shanken Communications publishes a variety...
Inside Indiana Business
Logistics firm selects Circle Centre Mall for HQ
Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis has landed a new tenant that may signal the refocused future of the beleaguered retail hub. Indianapolis-based Direct Connect Logistix President Nick Likens has more.
Inside Indiana Business
Slowdown escalating for Indianapolis homebuilders
Central Indiana’s homebuilding slowdown continued to escalate last month, according to the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis. Builders in the nine-county Indianapolis area filed only 500 single-family building permits in September, down 33% from the same month of 2021. Permit filings have fallen on a year-over-year basis for the...
Inside Indiana Business
Fishers startup moving to new HQ, adding 300 jobs
When attendees at the Daytime Emmy Awards reached into their swag bags, they found a sticker that could revolutionize the way we share video. Founder & CEO John Wechsler shows us how spokenote works.
Inside Indiana Business
Medical isotope developer seeks to gain European access
Indianapolis-based radiopharmaceutical developer and manufacturer SpectronRx is a step closer to having its products approved for use in Europe. The company says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has completed its inspection of the company’s South Bend facility on behalf of the European Medicines Agency. The northern Indiana site...
Inside Indiana Business
Covered Bridge Festival brings economic boon to Parke County
It’s the largest festival in the entire state. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival kicked off Friday, and some 1.5 million people are expected to visit the western Indiana county’s nearly 40 covered bridges and sample the food and handcrafted wares from local businesses. The festival, like so many events, was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned on a slightly smaller scale last year, but Parke County Inc. Executive Director Neysa Jones says the event is back in full swing and already running out of space.
Inside Indiana Business
Hamilton County career center gains CTE designation
The Pursuit Institute in Carmel has been designated as an independent Career and Technical Education district by the State of Indiana. Invest Hamilton County says the designation enables the institute, and the school districts it serves, to receive up to $500,000 each year in federal Perkins funding. The organization says...
