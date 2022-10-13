Read full article on original website
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Eli Manning Addresses Offering His QB Advice to Nephew, Arch Manning
View the original article to see embedded media. Arch Manning, the top quarterback prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to Texas back in June and is garnering plenty of hype considering his talent level and the fact that he’s a member of the Manning family.
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Commanders WR Curtis Samuel ‘Creates Matchup Problems’ for Opponents
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver corps has arguably been the most impressive position group six games into the season. Terry McLaurin is on pace to catch for over 1,000 yards again and rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdowns ... but there's also a lot to like about Curtis Samuel's start to the season.
How CB Jerry Jacobs Can Aid Lions’ Defense
The Detroit Lions are hoping the return of several injured players can aid the team, especially on the defensive side of the football. Defensive lineman John Cominsky is trending towards returning this week and playing against the Dallas Cowboys. In the secondary, the return of cornerback Jerry Jacobs should provide...
Slumping Saints Defense Needs to Shore Up Quickly Against Explosive Arizona Offense
After another frustrating loss, the New Orleans Saints have a quick turnaround to their week with a Thursday night game at the Arizona Cardinals. The Saints dropped to 2-4 with a 30-26 home loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. Arizona also comes in at 2-4 following a 19-9 defeat at Seattle.
Week Seven: Three Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) and the Houston Texans (1-3-1) are coming off a bye week and looking to turn their early struggles behind. Both teams find themselves in the bottom of the AFC standings, but the bigger problem moving forward, unless they tie, is that someone’s season will continue to fall deeper in the hole.
Mathis faces up to 4 flags in penalty-plagued Broncos loss
On the first play of Damarri Mathis' first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis' day got better, but it also got worse. When the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss was finished Monday night, Mathis had been flagged for pass interference a whopping four times for an even more whopping 87 penalty yards — the fifth-most by a single player in any single game since the 2000 NFL season.
Gerry Dulac: Mitch Trubisky has a chance to force Steelers into difficult decision
Mike Tomlin doesn't have a quarterback debate on his hands — not yet. But he might in another week, and it all depends on the player who was abruptly benched two weeks ago after a halftime locker room incident. With so much attention being focused on concussion protocol since...
Falcons CB Darren Hall ‘Stepped Up’ vs. 49ers After Being Thrust Into Spotlight
When the Atlanta Falcons selected San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they did so with the belief that he could grow into a starting-caliber player in the secondary. Hall was coached in college by Brady Hoke, the brother of Falcons secondary...
Steelers Need Big Play From Three Defenders vs. Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to get their entire team back in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins, so for another week, they need names who many look past to step up. In Week 6's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were a few defenders who stepped...
Podcast: Did Bengals’ Offense Turn Corner In Win Over Saints?
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense leveled up in Week 6 against the Saints. Will they continue to have success? Jake Liscow and I discuss what they did to score 30 points for the first time this season, if it's sustainable, plus the latest injury updates and so much more!
Commanders QB Carson Wentz OUT vs. Packers; Who Will Start?
The Washington Commanders are preparing to be the 10th team this season to start a backup quarterback after Carson Wentz underwent thumb surgery Monday. Wentz fractured his thumb in last week's 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears and is expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury. With...
Final NFL Week 6 Observations ... With Dolphins Angles
Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season began with another snoozer of a Thursday affair, this one between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, and ended with a not-much-better Monday night battle between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers pulled out the 19-16 win after they recovered...
Jake Fromm Getting Another Crack at the NFL
The University of Georgia has one quarterback on an NFL roster and that's 2009 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford. That was until Tuesday when reports surfaced that former Bulldog starter Jake Fromm would be returning to the NFL as a member of the Washington Commander practice squad. Fromm started...
Motion Will Be Part of Packers’ Great Simplification Debate
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, in the immediate aftermath of the debacle against the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made clear his thoughts on how to fix a broken offense. “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things,” Rodgers said. “The simplest plays are the best...
Colts-Titans Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Flying under the radar is the success of both the Titans and Colts, who have combined to post 5-2 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) marks over their last four games. The Colts scored the game-winning touchdown in Week 6 against the Jaguars with only 17 seconds remaining to...
Colts get Big Bump in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings
After their 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, many around the NFL were wondering if the Indianapolis Colts could reach the lofty goals they had set prior to the 2022 season. The Colts are 3-1 since that loss and avenged that defeat on Sunday with a last-minute...
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Not Happy With Being Benched
The Broncos offense has gotten off to a tepid start to the 2022 season with Russell Wilson now at the helm and frustration is building in Denver. Among those particularly displeased by the way his situation is playing out is running back Melvin Gordon, who has seen his usage plummet in recent weeks.
Giants-Jaguars Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Bettors learned once again in Week 6 how unpredictable the NFL can be on any given Sunday. Six underdogs not only covered against the spread (ATS) but also pulled the straight-up (SU) upset. Among those underdogs to emerge victorious on Sunday were the red-hot Giants. Big Blue upset the Ravens,...
Falcons ‘Not Satisfied’ After Marcus Mariota Leads Big Win Over 49ers - Live Game Updates
“We’re not going to be satisfied,” Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith said after Sunday's 28-14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. “We’re going to continue to grow … and improve. It’s just a fun group to coach. I’m really proud of those guys.”
